Avery Hermesch finds connection to health care at St. Francis

Youth volunteering can provide necessary service to a community, but it also can lead to a career path for the volunteering youths who will later again benefit the community.
That is true with the youth volunteers at CHI Health St. Francis. Volunteers from high school age to retirement age make up the army of volunteers at St. Francis doing a variety of essential jobs that help keeps the hospital running efficiently.
One of the youth volunteers at St. Francis is Avery Hermesch, a senior at Northwest High School. Overseeing the volunteer program at St. Francis is Jen Hohlen, who also manages the hospital’s gift shop, where Hermesch is a volunteer.
As a student at Northwest High School, Hermesch said, she has a graduation requirement of so many hours of community service. Her mother, Ashley Hermesch, is director of patient care services at St. Francis. She would like to pursue a career as a pharmacist after graduating from high school.
Hermesch said she was interested in the medical field and volunteering at St. Francis for high school community service requirements made sense.
“It also gave me a chance to kind of see what people did,” she said.
Hermesch started volunteering as a freshman at the hospital’s cancer center. Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her volunteering efforts at the hospital were put on hold.
While her volunteering hours at the hospital were spent helping patients with various chores, they also provided an opportunity for her to see, firsthand, the operations of a hospital and talk to many people whose jobs are essential to hospital operations.
When the opportunity presented itself to volunteer again, she chose to volunteer at the hospital’s gift shop.
Along with being a student and volunteer, Hermesch is also a member of her school’s golf team.
Working as a volunteer, she said, was a great learning opportunity to be around the medical field.
“When I was working at the cancer center, it was just kind of interesting to see like all the different people that were involved and get to know them,” she said. “I always thought that was interesting.”
Hermesch said it opened her eyes to all the details that go into a hospital’s everyday operations. It awakened her to the possibilities of a career in health care.
Hohlen said a hospital has a myriad of career opportunities for students to learn about as it takes many skilled professionals and other staff members to make a hospital a successful operation. She said learning about the many career opportunities a hospital offers is a good introduction to the health care field for student volunteers.
By volunteering, Hermesch said, she saw the variety of jobs in a hospital and what was required in performing those jobs. She said it allowed her to explore career opportunities that would fit her talents.
“I knew I wanted to do something and I didn’t really know what that was,” she said about a possible career in health care.
As a sophomore, Hermesch attended a summer camp sponsored by the hospital for youths interested in a career in the field of health care.
“Being a pharmacist really interested me,” she said. “It was something just really interesting for me because I really liked chemistry.”
Hohlen said Hermesch is a good example of one of the goals the hospital wants to achieve through its youth volunteering program.
“We have a lot of kids that are interested in all different types of health care opportunities,” she said. “It provides them a great opportunity to kind of get their feet wet in a hospital setting. It gives them an opportunity to get to see where they would like to go if they want a career in the health care field.”
Hermesch is one of 20 youth volunteers working at the hospital this summer.
Hohlen said she sits down with each volunteer who comes in and talks about the different volunteering opportunities at the hospital and where they would like to volunteer.
“We have many different opportunities for volunteers and we’re very flexible when it comes to working around a teenager’s schedule,” she said.
Hohlen said the health care industry is going to be needing more and more people in the future. Youth volunteering at the hospital, along with all the cooperative programs the hospital shares with area schools, opens a door to young people exploring a career in health care.
“This is a great career path and this is a great way to start their career path,” she said.
For more information about volunteering at CHI Health St. Francis, contact Hohlen at 308-398-8960 or jhohlen@sfmc-gi.org.