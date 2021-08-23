Avery Hermesch finds connection to health care at St. Francis

By volunteering, Hermesch said, she saw the variety of jobs in a hospital and what was required in performing those jobs. She said it allowed her to explore career opportunities that would fit her talents.

“I knew I wanted to do something and I didn’t really know what that was,” she said about a possible career in health care.

As a sophomore, Hermesch attended a summer camp sponsored by the hospital for youths interested in a career in the field of health care.

“Being a pharmacist really interested me,” she said. “It was something just really interesting for me because I really liked chemistry.”

Hohlen said Hermesch is a good example of one of the goals the hospital wants to achieve through its youth volunteering program.

“We have a lot of kids that are interested in all different types of health care opportunities,” she said. “It provides them a great opportunity to kind of get their feet wet in a hospital setting. It gives them an opportunity to get to see where they would like to go if they want a career in the health care field.”

Hermesch is one of 20 youth volunteers working at the hospital this summer.