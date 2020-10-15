Awakened at park, suspect allegedly tries to stab police officers

After being awakened Tuesday by two Grand Island police officers at Pier Park, a 29-year-old man attempted to stab the officers, cutting one of them on the left hand.

Officers contacted Omer Arbab at 12:45 p.m. to check on his welfare after two passersby saw him lying on a picnic table, covered up with a blanket and not moving. “He had moved a picnic table up against the backside of the bathroom,” probably as a windbreak, said Capt. Dean Elliott. “He was sleeping on the picnic table.”

Police say Arbab, who lives in Grand Island, initially refused to provide his name. He then provided his name but refused to give his date of birth. He then grabbed an orange bag and refused to put the bag down.

The officers attempted to detain Arbab, who resisted. Pulling out a three-inch knife, he attempted to stab an officer in the chest, according to the police media report.

The injured officer, John Frankenberg, “had a minor cut across his hand that did not require stitches,” Elliott said. The officer received medical intervention and a tetanus shot.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The officer who approached Arbab initially was Wendy Baumeister. The fact that she is a woman may have played a role in Arbab’s actions, according to Elliott.