Invited to have an award named in their honor, retired Northwest teachers Jim and Martha McGahan didn't want to make the honor a scholarship.

In scholarship applications, students might inflate their accomplishments. Sometimes, an application essay is written by a parent.

The McGahans wanted to salute students who do what they're supposed to do and are sensitive to the needs of others.

Last week, the first James and Martha McGahan Honor Award went to Northwest seniors Schyler Packer and Jayden Quandt. Schyler is the daughter of Brandon and Alycia Packer. Jayden is the son of Brian and Sarah Quandt.

The inaugural award was presented to the two students at an assembly last Wednesday. In addition to certificates, the two students were given $1,000 each to apply to their futures.

The award honors students who exhibit good citizenship. The desired characteristics include kindness, a good work ethic and a respectful attitude toward fellow students and staff members.

Both McGahans spoke at the assembly.

Jim McGahan concluded his remarks by telling Viking seniors to "go take the world by storm. No matter what path you choose to follow, be selfless, not selfish."

Martha McGahan wanted to honor students who simply show up and do their work, she said in an interview.

Students didn't apply for the McGahan Honor Award. They were nominated by Northwest teachers and staff members, including secretaries and custodians. Those adults see the way students behave and treat others over the course of their time at Northwest.

The award might also go to students who don't receive a lot of other accolades.

Seven boys and seven girls were nominated for the honor. All of them were called to the gymnasium floor in recognition of their nominations.

The other boys nominated were Owen Harb, Wyatt Gildersleeve, Adam Aparicio, Kian Botts, Nolan Moorman and Jackson Bough. The other girls nominated were Elizabeth Morrow, Addison Chapman, Madison Starman, Chloe Mader, Makenna Gildersleeve and Ashley Bailey.

Dr. Erich Fruehling, a member of the Northwest Education Foundation board, spoke at the assembly.

After the ceremony, a couple of teachers told Fruehling, "You couldn't have picked a better couple of students."

Another teacher told him, "These are kids that don't get recognized enough."

Schyler said she tries to be kind in her dealings with others. A member of the National Honor Society, her activities include soccer and Striv. She's also wrestling manager.

Her father said he is "just very, very proud of her. She's listened, she's loyal to her faith and to her community and others. We just couldn't be more proud."

Jayden knows "a lot of good kids in the school," so being selected for the honor felt good.

What does Jayden stress in his daily life?

"I'd say just always doing the right thing, no matter what."

An Eagle Scout, his activities include trapshooting and FFA.

His father said he is very proud of his son's morals, ethics, hard work and diligence. "He has a good heart, a good mind," Brian Quandt said, adding that his son "has a solid foundation of family and faith."

The $1,000 stipend can be used for their future education. But students can also "put it toward a new tractor," Fruehling said.

Jim McGahan, 79, taught at Northwest for 31 years, from the fall of 1968 to the spring of 1999. Martha was a Northwest teacher for 33 years, from 1967 to 2000. She was a student teacher at Northwest in the fall of 1966. Today is her 78th birthday.

Three years ago, the McGahans were approached by three Northwest Education Foundation board members — Fruehling, Gian Baxter Collins and Mark Allen. The board felt it would be nice to honor the McGahans in some way, Fruehling said. The board members suggested an endowed fund, which turned into the annual Honor Award.

During the ceremony, Fruehling told current students that when they think back on their education, they'll "think of at least one or two teachers that really made a huge impact in their lives. The McGahans were those type of teachers — not only for me, but generations of Northwest students," he said in an interview.

Fruehling, who graduated from Northwest in 1985, believes the impact the McGahans had on alumni was the reason the endowment received such good support.

Jim McGahan said he and his wife worked with many fine teachers at Northwest. He doesn't want the annual honor to detract attention from those other good educators.

By extension, the endowed fund honors "all the fine teachers, administrators and support staff who populated Northwest during their time as Vikings," Jim said in his speech.