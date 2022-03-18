Awareness, simple preparation alleviates seniors tax stress, Grand Island instructor says

For some seniors, tax season can be trying and fraught with challenges.

But with awareness and some simple preparation, it doesn’t have to be.

MaryAnn Bolton, a former Central Community College business accounting instructor of more than 35 years and Grand Island coordinator for AARP, which holds free tax preparation services at Grand Island Public Library on Mondays and Thursdays, shared some helpful tips.

Getting Ready

Seniors should be aware of where their finances are coming from and especially how many 1099-R forms they should be receiving.

“They need to know what they’re pulling out of one pension fund, or, is it broken into three parts? Because it helps when they go to prepare their returns that they have all of their 1099-Rs,” Bolton said.

Be aware that some companies or investors will only have forms available online.

Clients in these cases will have to go online to indicate if they want a paper form sent to them by mail.

“Some seniors are not on the internet. Asking them to do that is really challenging for them,” Bolton said. “They need to make sure they understand and communicate with their company or the investor they’re working with on whether they want a paper form or if they’re able to locate it and print it out for themselves.”

Some services are free, but not everything.

There is no charge for printing off 1099-Rs, just as there is no charge for AARP to electronically file tax returns.

Some advertised online tax services, though, may have hidden fees and charges.

“A lot of the ones they see advertised will say ‘file free with us,’ but some of those only give a very limited time to do that,” Bolton said. “Still others lure them in because federal filing might be free, but to file with the state it’s $20 or $30 and it adds up.”

She added, “They need to be aware to read all the way through the print.”

Some software and even some firms limit the number of 1099-Rs to only two.

“If they are a couple, they could easily have two just between them. A lot of times if they’ve worked for different companies during their lifetimes they’ll easily have more than two,” said Bolton. “If they’re going to use those online services for free, they need to read through the fine print.”

A great fear for seniors is having to pay taxes.

It is a legitimate fear, as many seniors have limited income and live on tight budgets.

Seniors don’t always have to file a tax return, though, said AARP volunteer Nelva McNeff.

McNeff has been an accountant for more than 50 years, starting with the family farm, and has worked with AARP for more than 20 years.

“Lots of times, the only reason they have to file taxes, if they’re not getting that Nebraska refund back, is to get back what they’ve taken out from their 401Ks or IRAs or whatever,” she said. “If they quit taking it out, a lot of people wouldn’t even have to file.”

There’s also an element of guilt, too, McNeff said.

“They’re all so worried about making sure they pay their due and they’re horrified if they don’t have to file taxes, but a lot of them do not have to really if they don’t have something coming back,” said McNeff.

New Opportunities

Earned income credit is available for seniors this year.

“Before this year, if you were over 65, you did not get (EIC) if you worked,” said Bolton. “They still need to stay within the income range, but most seniors with part-time jobs are going to be in the lower income and it makes them so they’re now able to get (EIC) also.”

She added, “With several of our clients, it has doubled what their refund was previously. That’s how impactful it is.”

A change from the Nebraska Legislature: for anyone who paid real estate taxes to their school district, they can get back 25%, said McNeff.

“A lot of seniors have homestead exemption, so it doesn’t apply as much to them maybe as it does to some under 65, but it’s a really neat thing the Legislature has done, and it has helped a lot of people,” she said. “People who wouldn’t have to file taxes otherwise can file Nebraska and get this money back if they had to pay real estate taxes.”

