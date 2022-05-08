Awful drivers have made me the best

I’ll come right out and say it. I am the best driver in the whole world.

What makes me so good? Experience.

Seeing so many bad drivers over the years has made me the best.

I’ve had lunatic drivers come at me from every direction. They’ve passed me on the shoulder. They’ve passed me on the left.

Countless vehicles have zoomed right in front of me, forcing me to slam the brakes. Even though they caused a near-collision, they drove on, oblivious, not even aware I was there.

I’ve seen every form of bad driving there is.

As a result, I’ve learned to expect the worst. I’m always alert, constantly looking all around me.

No driver is more defensive than I am. I’ve encountered moving vehicles just about anywhere cars shouldn’t be.

Those terrible drivers have taught me a lot of lessons

When I was in high school, like every other teenager, I assumed I wouldn’t find other drivers in unexpected places. I figured other drivers followed the rules. I was so naive.

I used to wonder why my grandpa came to a virtual stop at unmarked intersections. Now, 50 years later, I’m just as cautious as he was.

When I took driver’s training, our instructor told us to look twice each way at every intersection.

I’ve now gone him one better. Mostly because I’ve gotten older, I look three times in each direction.

I know I’m not the only great driver. Other people have become outstanding through hard-earned experience.

Like me, they’ve learned to not be surprised by anything.

Together with experience, my reactions are still good. I’m good at getting out of the way.

When I was a young adult, I was involved in some stupid accidents. But I haven’t caused a collision for a long, long time.

Still, all good drivers need reminders from time to time. All of us get into bad habits, forgetting the basics.

We might change lanes without really looking, assuming no one would be there. Or we might back out of a parking spot, without carefully looking to our left and right.

All it takes is a close call to get us straightened out again. None of us should be too confident behind the wheel.

I have my weaknesses. Motorists who get stuck behind me on Stolley Park Drive think I’m a poke.

I’m also not good in big cities. I’m fine in Omaha. But when we visit bigger metropolitan areas, I turn the wheel over to one of my kids.

If I ever go to England, I have no interest in driving on the wrong side of the road. Disaster would surely ensue.

But the biggest challenge for a driver is not a foreign country, or the Formula One circuit.

It’s a supermarket parking lot. There, you see the craziest driving you can imagine.

The parking lot is busy, and the drivers are careless.

Even though it’s absolute chaos, I’m not afraid of my fellow grocery shoppers. I’m ready for them. Because I’ve seen it all.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.

