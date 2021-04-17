Axtell woman aims for perfect showing this weekend

They bred their next dog, Dredger, a red Doberman Pinscher, in 2020. He’s just a year old and entered his first major competition in Des Moines in February. She will show Dreger and two siblings at Grand Island.

Strong backbone

Driscoll loves showing her dogs, “but you have to have a strong backbone, and you have to get used to losing. Like all sports, it’s a lot of competition, and not everybody agrees. Only one dog will go home every day with points,” she said.

“But when you win, you have a high from it, especially when you bred your dog and a judge selects your dog, making your dog special. That makes you want to keep going,” she added.

Her favorite part of competition is obedience because “it is up to you and your dog. You accomplish what you can,” she said.

She finds competition personally rewarding. Dogs start off as non-champions in conformation but they can work up to champion, grand champion and move up to bronze, silver, gold and platinum levels. As a breeder-owner-handler, she hopes to finish Dredger “to show that I, as the breeder and owner handled him. That’s one of the most accomplished feelings you can get.”