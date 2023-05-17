The appearance of a B-29 Superfortress, one of only two B-29s still flying, will highlight the 2023 Nebraska State Fly-in and Air Show June 3 at Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

The B-29, nicknamed "Doc," is based in Wichita, Kansas. People will be able to tour and ride in the rare World War II bomber. Tours will also be given of a Chinook helicopter.

The Nebraska State Patrol will have a helicopter on hand, and airport Executive Director Mike Olson hopes to have some World War II vintage aircraft at the event.

The air show will feature eight aerobatic acts that are "guaranteed to thrill," says the poster for the event.

This will be the first air show at Grand Island's airport in more than 30 years.

Olson said planning the event is "fun and exciting, and hopefully we'll have a big crowd out here, if the weather will cooperate for us."

He expects up to 15,000 people to come through the gates, in addition to 80 to 100 pilots flying in from other communities.

The event is sanctioned by the Nebraska Aviation Council.

Admission to the event is free, although free-will donations are accepted.

To purchase tickets for the B-29, visit www.b29doc.com. The cost to ride in the plane ranges from $600 to $1,500 per seat.

The Nebraska Aviation Council reminded Olson four years ago that Grand Island hasn't hosted the Nebraska State Fly-in for a while. After agreeing to host the 2023 fly-in, Olson and other organizers took it a step further, making it an air show as well.

A news release says spectators will enjoy the "fast-flying acrobatics" of Doug Roth, Brian Correll, Bob Freeman, Susan Dacy, Erik Edgren, Bob Richards, Jeff Shetterly and the Vanguard Squadron.

The ethanol-powered aircraft in the Vanguard Squadron will do formation flying, with smoke trailing behind the planes.

The event will include static aircraft displays and vendor booths.

Olson has fielded calls from Texans asking about the air show. "So the word's getting out," he said.

People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. But outside food and drink are prohibited. There will be a dozen food trucks on hand. "We will have plenty of food and drink," Olson said.

He encourages attendees to hop aboard shuttle buses leaving from Central Community College and Grand Island Senior High.

Parking near the airport will be difficult. A farm field west of the terminal will be available for parking, but rainfall could play havoc with that field.

The event is sponsored by Levander's Body Shop and Tom Dinsdale Automotive.