Babies, books and spring break at Grand Island Public Library

When I was a kid, the concept of books for babies struck me as pretty weird. I mean, babies can’t even read yet. Why make books for people too young to even tell which way is right-side-up?

But then I took classes in developmental psychology and early childhood literacy in college and library school. There is a whole lot more going on in a baby’s brain than 6-year-old-me thought.

Babies’ brains are primed to learn spoken language, but did you know written language is actually a technology, not an innate human skill? Reading and writing don’t come naturally to us the way speaking and listening do.

That’s why it’s so important to expose children to the written word and its relationship with spoken language as early as possible. This helps your child’s brain form those essential early connections that lead to better reading and better learning. It starts at birth!

At the library, we promote the Every Child Ready to Read initiative, which aims to equip parents and caregivers with the tools and knowledge to give their children a head start on literacy. You are your child’s first and best teacher.

Every Child Ready to Read highlights five research-backed practices you can use to help your child develop foundational literacy skills: talking, singing, playing, reading and writing. We’ve recently revamped the east side of our children’s area to highlight the Five Practices and provide a selection of curated books to help you and your child on the journey to literacy.

“Talking” is as simple as it sounds: talk to your baby. Talk about what’s going on around you. Ask questions. Respond to babble. And use that high-pitched sing-song baby-talk voice — research shows babies actually respond to it better than a “normal” tone.

It doesn’t matter if you can’t carry a tune in a bucket; singing helps babies to understand rhythm and rhyme, and to differentiate the sounds that make up words. There’s a reason we remember songs more easily than we remember speeches.

On the wall of Bookingham Palace, our children’s program room, there is a quote attributed to Friedrich Fröbel, the creator of kindergarten: “Play is the work of children.” Through play, from shaking rattles and plastic keys to dressing up and acting out stories, children begin to make sense of their world, including words and language.

Frequent shared reading is powerful in getting a child ready to read. Even when a baby is chewing the corner of a board book, they’re forming positive associations with books. When you read with your child, you demonstrate the power of the written word.

Start with just a few minutes at a time. Newborns can listen and respond to your voice even if they haven’t developed language comprehension skills yet.

Writing comes a little later, when children develop the fine motor skills needed to hold a crayon or marker, but even scribbling is writing practice. The act of writing helps children connect printed words with meaning and spoken language.

Also, this week there are a few other special reasons to swing by the library. Through March 10, there’s a “Lucky Scout” scavenger hunt in the children’s area. You could win your very own plush puppy Scout!

Dr. Seuss’ birthday was last week and we’re going to celebrate all spring break long. A Seuss movie and activity is planned for 10:30 a.m. Monday, and a birthday party for Dr. Seuss is planned for at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9.

Teens ages 11-18 can enjoy a Perler bead craft at 2 p.m. Tuesday and a Super Smash Bros. tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday. Registration is required for the tournament, so call us at 308-385-5333 or sign up online at gilibrary.org.

Laura Fentress serves as the youth and family services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at lauraf@gilibrary.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.