Baby shower Q&A: Independent moms weigh in on favorite gifts

Q: What is one item that you recommend as a baby shower gift, and why?

A: Diapers are the best baby shower gift because you will definitely use them, no matter the brand.

Q: What is one item that you thought you would use a lot, and didn’t?

A: One thing I asked for and rarely used is a baby carrier to wear the baby on your chest or back. I thought I would use it, but my son is not a fan.

Penny Galliart, graphic designer

Q: What is one item that you recommend as a baby shower gift, and why?

A: I liked the Diaper Genie. I know others didn’t, but I sure did. It’s nice to have a place to store those soiled diapers in until you can run them to the trash.

Q: What is one item that you thought you would use a lot, and didn’t?