Baby shower Q&A: Independent moms weigh in on favorite gifts

Baby showers allow for friends and family to share their favorite baby-related products with new parents-to-be. But some gifts are better-suited for certain families than for others.
We asked parents at the Independent to share their favorite baby products, and also the products that didn’t work out as they’d hoped.
Amanda Johnson, graphic designer
Q: What is one item that you recommend as a baby shower gift, and why?
A: My recommended item is the Halo Sleep Sack. It’s a wearable blanket that can be used instead of a regular blanket. It gave me peace of mind that my baby was warm and not getting tangled or suffocated like could happen with a loose blanket.
Q: What is one item that you thought you would use a lot, and didn’t?
A: Least used item would be the jumparoo. We were given the Rainforest Jumparoo when our daughter was born and I was very excited about it. However, my daughter didn’t like to be in it and preferred to play with the toys while pulling herself up on the outside. It also takes up a lot of space so if you have a small area I would not recommend it. (My son loved his jumparoo when he was a baby. So just depends on the baby’s preference. He’s 10 years older than his sister.)
Bryanne Swerzcek, graphics director
Q: What is one item that you recommend as a baby shower gift, and why?
A: I loved getting books to start building our kids “libraries” and to this day I tend to buy some of our favorites to gift to friends and family.
Q: What baby item did you buy and regret purchasing, and why?
A: Sleepers with buttons; these things are just wrong. No parent who is sleep-deprived wants to try to snap buttons in the dark. Baby sleepers with zippers for the win!
Kim Sweetser, retail supervisor
Q: What is one item that you recommend as a baby shower gift, and why?
A: Baby monitor. They can be pricey, but it is a definite need. It’s a gift you could even go in on with someone else. Also for the “non-necessary,” but loved, is a Wipe Warmer.
Q: What baby item did you buy and regret purchasing, and why?
A: I regretted buying a Diaper Genie. They were more trouble than they were worth.
Carissa Soukup, videographer
Q: What is one item that you recommend as a baby shower gift, and why?
A: Diapers are the best baby shower gift because you will definitely use them, no matter the brand.
Q: What is one item that you thought you would use a lot, and didn’t?
A: One thing I asked for and rarely used is a baby carrier to wear the baby on your chest or back. I thought I would use it, but my son is not a fan.
Penny Galliart, graphic designer
Q: What is one item that you recommend as a baby shower gift, and why?
A: I liked the Diaper Genie. I know others didn’t, but I sure did. It’s nice to have a place to store those soiled diapers in until you can run them to the trash.
Q: What is one item that you thought you would use a lot, and didn’t?
A: We bought one of those musical mobiles to go on his crib and thought it was so cute. But honestly we hardly used it, because he mostly slept in the little bassinet beside our bed until he was several months old, then we just never seemed to use it. It was cute and fun to have there, but not really that useful.
Casey Harvey, advertising assistant
Q: What is one item that you recommend as a baby shower gift, and why?
A: Zip-up Swaddles/sleep sac. It kept the baby snuggled in tight and prevented the startle reflex from waking them up and keeps the baby warm without using blankets.
Q: What is one item that you thought you would use a lot, and didn’t?
A: I never once used our diaper-changing pad. We just changed his diaper on a towel on the foot of our bed.