Baby spent two hours on deck of Alda home after Grand Island kidnapping

ALDA – A 7-month-old boy, the youngest of the three children kidnapped over the weekend, spent more than two hours outside on a deck near Alda early Sunday morning before he was rescued by the homeowner.

Two suspects in a car theft and kidnapping left the baby outside the home of Chuck and Susanne Sorahan, who live north of Alda at 36835 S. Alda Road.

Video at the house showed the infant was placed on the deck at 3:12 a.m.

Chuck Sorahan was awakened by an electronic alert asking people to look for the child. After looking around the house, he found the baby on the deck at 5:25 a.m.

Because of the cold, Sorahan feared the worst. The infant's eyes were closed and his hands were up to his chest. Dressed in a sleeper, he wasn't wearing a hat or gloves.

The Sorahans took the baby inside. When the car seat hit the floor, the baby started crying. "It was the best cry I've ever heard," he said.

They then put the baby near their fireplace.

In no time, several law enforcement officers and firefighters arrived. They had been patrolling the neighborhood, looking for the boy.

The Sorahans were glad the baby was left on the south side of the house, which sheltered him from the wind. On the other side of the house, the news might not have been good. In addition, the placement of the baby would have made it difficult for law enforcement to spot him. Searchers were focusing spotlights on homes as they drove through the area.

The baby's survival was a miracle, Susanne said. He must have been blessed to survive all that time outside, she said. He had stopped shivering, which was not a good sign, she said.

You could tell from his appearance that the boy is well cared for by his parents, Susanne said.

The baby and his siblings, who are 5 and 1, were taken from a running vehicle on the 1400 block of North Wheeler Street at about 3 a.m. Sunday. The kids were inside a 2012 Chevy Traverse, which was running.

The two men accused of stealing the Traverse and kidnapping the children are Tate Wolfe, 18, of Kearney and Jozef McAllister, 17, of Hastings. Monday morning in Hall County Court, they were each charged with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of child abuse, theft of property worth more than $5,000, theft by receiving stolen property and operation of a vehicle to avoid arrest. McAllister was also charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Bond was set at $1 million, 10% of which is necessary to obtain release. A preliminary hearing was set for 3 p.m. Feb. 28.

The parents of the children were not guilty of any negligent behavior, says the Grand Island Police Department.

"The parents loaded the children in the running vehicle due to the cold, and engaged in very brief conversation with neighbors, at which time the suspects took opportunity to steal the running vehicle," says a Monday news release from GIPD.

Video evidence corroborated the parents were not negligent.

They "didn't do anything that parents don't do. They started the car so it was warm. They loaded their kids in," Capt. Jim Duering said. The neighbors flagged them over for a short conversation and that's when the suspects struck, he said.

The North Wheeler residence is not the family's address. Duering believes the couple was picking the kids up after getting off work.

"There was no alcohol use. They weren't over there partying," he said.

Duering has seen online comments criticizing the parents. He feels they are being "revictimized."

"They didn't do anything wrong. They've already had it hard enough" without people second-guessing them, he said.

The parents quickly called 911. Less than two minutes later, a Grand Island police officer spotted the Traverse, which had been reported stolen. "All of this happened in a very short period of time," Duering said.

Not aware that kids were inside, the officer attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle stop was unsuccessful, and the officer terminated the pursuit.

Officers then became aware the Traverse might be in Buffalo County. That news came to light through "an investigative tactic," Duering said. "I'll just say that it was a good piece of investigative follow-up that led to that."

The Traverse was located in rural Buffalo County. The two suspects were taken into custody by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Department, but the missing children were not inside the stolen vehicle.

At 4:52 a.m., Grand Island police officers found the 5-year-old and 1-year-old in a vehicle stolen from Kearney. The kids are believed to have been placed there by the suspects.

The infant, though, was not in the car.

As part of the countywide search, the Hall County Sheriff's Department asked the Wood River and Alda fire departments to help look for the infant.

The alert asked people to check their property for the baby.

"We're very thankful for their attentiveness and for the technology that gives us the ability to put that out there," Duering said.

The kids have all been treated and released, and reunited with their parents.

It was "the best outcome that we could hope for, in really a horrible set of circumstances," Duering said.

There were moments during the night that "that could have gotten much much worse," Duering said, referring to the children's exposure to the cold. Temperatures at the time were hovering around zero at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

In addition to the agencies mentioned above, the Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the search.

A GIPD news release says the successful outcome was the result of "interagency communication, great police work and the assistance of the public."

"The safety of our community, and the most vulnerable of them — our children — was the foremost consideration throughout this case," GIPD says.