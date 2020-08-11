Beginning at 10 a.m., Saturday, supporters of local law enforcement will hold a “Back the Blue” walk from Pioneer Park to the Law Enforcement Center in Grand Island
Dean Grantham, one of the organizers, said the participants believe officers in Grand Island are “doing an awesome job, and we want to support them.”
They will bring homemade cookies and bottles of water for members of the Grand Island Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff’s Department. Members of the Nebraska State Patrol also are welcome to enjoy the cookies and water, Grantham said.
The group hopes that at least 150 people will take part.
The other organizers are Clarence and Laura Stephens. Grantham said organizers plan to keep the event peaceful.
Participants will begin gathering at 9:30 a.m. Police officers will help the walkers cross the street safely.
For more information, call Grantham at 308-390-2472.
