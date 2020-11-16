Back to school: Grand Island Public Schools’ Virtual School students transition to on-site learning

“My mom works from home, so it was kind of hard for her if I needed help,” she said.

All three students said they have had to adjust to wearing masks all day as part of their on-site learning. Dylan said he and his classmates are able to take mask breaks, which are beneficial.

Huncovsky said he thought Paityn, Dylan and Grace have transitioned well to on-site learning.

“I think they are doing pretty good,” he said. “They’ve gotten used to the masks, but I do have to remind them every now and then to keep them over their nose. They need masks breaks, too, which we give them whenever they need them. But they have done a really good job following the rules. It has really helped to have those kids who have been on-site show these kids what to do as they have not experienced that much yet.”

Huncovsky said he thinks the transition period has helped everyone, including himself, adjust to being back at school.