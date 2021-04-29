Backpacks, gifts to be handed out at drive-thru Dia Del Niño event

Backpacks and other gifts will be distributed to children Saturday afternoon in Grand Island in honor of Dia Del Niño, or Children’s Day.

“The focus of the event is celebrating children, literacy and physical activity during summer vacation,” according to a news release. “We will distribute backpacks which will contain books, chalk, bubbles, jump ropes, colored pencils and other gifts.”

The drive-thru event runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Family Eye Care, which is on the corner of Fourth and Eddy streets.

The celebration is presented by SOMOSgi, which stands for “We are a part of Grand Island,” along with the support of local organizations and businesses.

Dia Del Niño is “an event celebrated throughout Mexico and other Spanish-speaking countries honoring our children. Celebrations are becoming more common across the USA as well,” according to the news release.

Families are asked to enter through the driveway on Fourth Street into the parking lot at Family Eye Care and leave through the Eddy Street exit, turning right onto Eddy Street. Do not turn left when leaving the parking lot.

For further information, contact Yolanda Nuncio at 308-380-7760 or at somosgi.ne@gmail.com.