Bad behavior rewarded with unemployment benefits

I wouldn’t be happy if Dales became a negative thing, but there just aren’t that many of us.

There was Dale Gribble on “King of the Hill” who was an exterminator, bounty hunter, chain smoker, gun fanatic and conspiracy theorist. Much like in “Ideocracy,” Mike Judge once again saw the future with this Dale, who would now be a mainstream Texas Republican.

Also losing his job was Logan Dorn, a Colorado man caught on video confronting a group of teenage girls at the beach and comparing their bikinis to pornography.

Mighty Hand Construction of Fort Collins, Colo., didn’t agree and released the statement, “Mighty Hand Construction does not condone Logan’s behavior in the videos, nor do his actions reflect our values as a company. Mighty Hand strives to be a place of business where all are treated with utmost respect and acceptance, and actions by our employees which go against those values will not be tolerated.”

Dorn said the “Holy Spirit” inspired him to confront the girls. It didn’t inspire him to remember that whole judge not lest ye be judged thing.

With smartphones and social media everywhere, our actions can be judged anytime we are out in public.

If people continue to behave badly — or at least in ways that their employer deems to be bad — then that unemployment rate will continue to tick up one person at a time.

Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com

