Badges battle for blood donations

With the advent of COVID-19 vaccines, there is little to worry about. Generally, those who have received COVID-19 vaccinations are able to donate with no deferral (abstaining) time. The American Red Cross, which follows FDA guidance, says that its already-eligible blood donors who have had vaccinations manufactured by AstraZeneca, Janssen/J&J, Moderna, Novavax, or Pfizer can donate without deferral. When donating blood, it is helpful for those vaccinated for coronavirus and wishing to give blood to know their vaccine’s manufacturer.

Nationwide pandemic-related elements have discouraged donors from coming to drives — include social distancing implementation — and some blood drives came to a temporary halt in the throes of the pandemic, according to the FDA.

The three Tri-Cities communities jousted in the Battle of the Badges — Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney. Besides local law enforcement and fire/EMTs competing against one another, the Tri-Cities departments are pitted against one another.

Aupperlee said the Battle of the Badges is a fun way to help communities and support those who protect them.

“This is a really great way to let donors come in, have a friendly competition and show support for our law enforcement and fire-EMT — and just make sure we can meet the need here in the Tri-Cities,” he said.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

