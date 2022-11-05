Bahr column: 40th anniversary is within reach

My wife and I are celebrating 40 years of marriage.

Well, I probably shouldn’t jump the gun. We still have a week to go.

Before next Sunday, she might finally have had enough of me. Every marriage is day to day.

You never know what could happen. But I'll try not to do something really stupid this week.

I often wonder how she’s made it this far.

I owe her an awful lot.

She encourages me, gives me good advice and keeps me out of trouble.

Always ready to help, she’s a kind person who prays for her family. Like all mothers, she’s kept us all together.

She’s very good at managing a marriage.

She’s the brains in this operation.

She’s also kept my mess under control. I shudder to think what the house would look like if she wasn’t here.

She makes me respectable and presentable when I leave the house.

“You’re not wearing that, are you?” she says.

We’ve survived even though our diets are very different.

I’ve watched with disbelief as she combines scrambled eggs and cottage cheese, or enjoys apples with peanut butter.

“You don’t know what you’re missing,” she says, smiling.

Think of all the days I’ve annoyed her.

She has endured hundreds of hours as I’ve clicked around with the remote, looking for something to watch.

Imagine how many times I've stared into the refrigerator, unable to see something that's right in front of me.

Kenna's also kept me up to date with technology. There’s no way I’d have a smart phone without her. I wouldn’t even be able to operate a modern TV.

When we drive somewhere together, we're a good team. She gives me directions, and I get us there safely.

She’s put up with a lot.

She’s spent thousands of hours listening to me complain about work, and heard hundreds of stories in which I'm always the hero.

She's kept me employed, which never would have happened without her.

She’s still trying to teach me how to apologize. For most women, it’s job that never ends.

She's good for me. She's kept me happy and healthy.

I don't want to imagine life without her.

I’m lucky she picked me.