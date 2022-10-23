Bahr column: Sharing opinions about fast food

It’s always interesting talking to my kids about fast food.

“Vegetarians love Taco Bell. So do drunk people,” says my son, Bryan.

Just so we’re clear: I eat at Taco Bell, and I’m neither.

Bryan is very opinionated about food. He’s not fond of a Chicago-style hot dog because there’s “too much going on.” The hot dogs are topped with yellow mustard, relish, dill pickle, tomatoes, peppers and celery salt. “It’s a distraction taking away from the show,” Bryan says.

We don’t talk just about fast food. We also discuss full-service restaurants.

My daughter, Brenna, likes Red Lobster. What does she order?

“What does it matter? You’re only there for the biscuits, anyway,” she says of the bountiful harvest from Cheddar Bay.

Brenna also enjoys Chick-fil-A. “I cannot get over how good of a sandwich Chick-fil-A makes,” she says.

When Brenna started visiting Chick-fil-A, she tried the chicken nuggets, but she wasn’t pleased. “The breading to chicken ratio was off. There was too much breading and not enough chicken.”

But now she’s found happiness with the chicken sandwich. The key is asking for extra pickles. “If there’s a ton of pickles in every bite, it’s delicious,” she says.

If you feel like you’ve added too many pickles, “Keep going. Add more,” she says.

My two sons love the spicy chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A. They also like the pickles.

To bring this column closer to home, Brenna loves the fries at Runza.

Brenna’s husband, Max, likes McDonald’s. He’s a big fan of the fries.

Brenna, who is 35, will sometimes order a Happy Meal.

Brenna and her friends grew up going to Taco John’s. After school, she’d have medium potato oles and nacho cheese.

Bryan’s wife, Kel, is a vegetarian. He jokes that she would order Portobello chicken and say, “Hold the chicken.”

Kel is a regular customer at Taco Bell, where she orders a spicy black bean taco.

Along with it, she asks for many packets of fire sauce.

She likes fire sauce so much they’ve got an excess supply. “We’ve got a whole drawer full of them,” Bryan says.

Just about everybody in my family, except for me, likes a Cobb salad.

“It’s the only salad where you don’t feel like you’re eating a salad,” Brenna says.

Benj, who lives on the East Coast, likes a place called Shake Shack.

But he’s also a big fan of Jimmy John’s, where he orders the beach club sandwich.

Benj’s three boys, like most American children, get to McDonald’s regularly.

Which food satisfies their palate?

“They just like the stupid toys with the Happy Meals,” Benj said.

Bryan used to live in California, where the In-N-Out chain is extremely popular.

Some In-N-Out customers have a way of ordering in shorthand. They ask for a “double double animal style.” Bryan says it’s a double cheeseburger with caramelized onions, mustard, pickle and a special sauce.

My kids have also told me about the benefits of ordering through the McDonald’s app, which my wife hasn’t set up for me yet.

When Bryan was here last month, he ordered a drink from Starbucks. He asked that it be “kids’ temperature.”

The Starbucks employee knew what he meant. Bryan explained to me that the drink wouldn’t be too hot, or too cold.

When my children were little, reading about the Three Bears, we had a different term for that. We said it would be just right.

Until I talked to my kids recently, I didn’t know about fire sauce, kids’ temperature or eating animal style.

We taught them so many things, and now we learn from them.