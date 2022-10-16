Bahr column: Wife sees a lot with her phone

From a chair in our living room, my wife can see a lot of things.

Using her smartphone, she can tell where I am at all times.

She tracks me as I drive the streets of Grand Island. Her phone even tells her how fast I’m going.

It’s a good thing I don’t have any bad habits or secret friends.

I’m not the only one she follows. She keeps track of our whole family just to make sure we’re moving around and alive and well.

But Kenna has expanded her surveillance operation.

She had our son put up video cameras overlooking the two entrances to our home. The cameras are necessary because we don’t have a window that looks out at the front steps, she says.

“I can’t figure out who’s at the door until I actually answer it. Sometimes I don’t want to answer it.”

Mostly, she wanted to know if somebody was at the front door selling something.

The cameras have provided an interesting view — mostly of wildlife. The front-door camera has given her a close-up look at birds, cats and spiders.

She set the sensitivity level too high because she wasn’t getting notified when people showed up.

One night she woke up and found she had 42 alerts in a span of two or three hours, mostly stemming from birds and spiders.

The birds seemed interested in building a nest.

In the dead of night, she might see a spider trying to spin a web near the camera.

On camera, the bug looks enormous. “That’s really creepy, watching a giant spider cross the screen,” she says.

To make sure the creatures don’t establish permanent residency, Kenna sweeps the step and the ceiling above it every morning.

Squirrels also show up, mostly in the morning and early afternoon.

Kenna has her watch synchronized with her phone. So her watch vibrates when the cameras pick up movement.

One night, before she got used to the system, she had no idea what strange animal was prowling around. It turned out to be a cat.

“Until I had this camera set up, I didn’t know we had so much wildlife in our yard,” she says.

Kenna doesn’t like the way the system has a delay on it.

“I can have an Amazon guy come and go before it even lets me know he was here,” she says.

The video camera won’t help with intruders, either.

When I come home from work, I’m halfway up the stairs before the motion detector alerts her.

“I’m not as impressed with this system as I expected to be,” she says.

She also hoped her video cameras would give her a look at the neighborhood.

Kenna denies that she’s a snoop. “I’m just curious,” she says.

I should buy a Halloween mask and jump up to the camera some night just to scare her.

That’ll teach her not to keep track of my every movement.