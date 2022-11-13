Bahr column: Wife very good at wielding a hammer

My wife is a carpenter at heart.

She already owns a circular saw, a miter saw and a reciprocating saw.

“I really want to get a table saw,” she says.

She’s always got some project going around the house. If she’s not building something, she’s planning her next project.

Right now, she’s in the process of adding a dinette in our kitchen.

Why? “Because there was nothing but a useless, junk-catching shelf there before, and now it will have a purpose,” she says.

Kenna is a perfectionist.

“You have to really know what you’re doing to make good miter cuts,” she says. “I haven’t gotten there yet.”

She doesn’t have a passion for cooking.

You can put a lot of work into a meal and then 15 or 20 minutes later, “All you have to show for it is a bunch of dirty dishes,” she says.

One of her household projects, meanwhile, will have lasting benefits.

She’d rather build something that makes life around the house more efficient and prettier.

“I like cutting drywall. There’s just something gratifying when it snaps right,” she says.

Kenna shared her construction expertise with our daughter. Brenna says her mom never taught her to cook, but she could knock down a wall by the time she was 10.

My wife is just passing down a family tradition. When she was young, she loved helping her dad with his projects.

Kenna likes admiring her work when she’s done. She’s proud of the bookshelves she built in our basement.

She knows her way around Home Depot, Menards and Orscheln’s. When the ads arrive each week, she studies them thoroughly.

Recently I saw a T-shirt she’d like. It says, “I enjoy romantic walks through the hardware store.”

It bothers her that her pickup isn’t working right now. The other day she had to haul some lumber home in my 2004 Honda Accord. The boards were sticking out of the windows.

When she lies in bed at night, unable to sleep, she imagines the improvements she wants to make to the house.

Every week, we watch “This Old House.” She likes to keep up with the latest construction techniques.

When we watch other shows, she doesn’t pay much attention to the characters.

“That’s an amazing room,” she says.

She might also comment on an arched door or a crescent window.

Kenna says she’s the only handyman around our house.

I would be hopeless if she asked me to point out a load-bearing wall.

You can see the main difference between the two of us.

I’m content assembling a column. She would rather add columns to the porch.

Today is our 40th anniversary.

Instead of buying her jewelry or flowers, maybe I should make her happy and just buy her that table saw.