Every wife in the world would like to take her husband to couples counseling.

Guys think the marriage is just fine. But the woman sees room for improvement.

It’s been my wife’s dream since we got married. Every time our church advertises a weekend retreat to work on our relationship, she thinks it sounds like a good idea.

But she doesn’t think it’s going to happen.

“You’d never go,” she says. “I’ve thought about it multiple times over the years. But I know you’d walk out immediately.”

She thinks any time I heard anything remotely resembling criticism, “you’d be gone.”

She might have a point.

I feel like I’m the best husband in the world.

I am also the essence of compromise. And the best listener the world has ever known. We can’t choose who we fall in love with, I tell her. But together, we have produced one of the great love affairs of all time.

My wife doesn’t agree.

When I ask her how the marriage has endured, she says, “Perseverance.”

In fact, she sees herself as the hero of the marriage – not me.

I tell her I want to take things to the next level. I want to open up emotionally.

But she doesn’t think I’m serious about couple's counseling.

“I figured this out the first year we were married,” she said. “I gave up on that a long time ago.”

It would be a waste of time, she says.

She thinks I’m all talk, until it’s time to actually do something.

But we’re not alone, she says. All couples have issues.

I tell her that I’m still thinking about it. I haven't ruled couple's therapy out entirely.

Now that we’ve been married 40 years, maybe we’d get a senior discount.