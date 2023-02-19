My daughter has successfully traced the lineage of her mutt.

She obtained the DNA results of her pet from a company called Wisdom Panel.

Brenna had to send in a saliva sample to the company. "I had to swab the inside of her cheeks. She did not care for that one bit," she said.

When the results came back, Brenna was surprised.

“I was shocked. I was expecting her to be a lot more terrier than she is."

Not only did the Humane Society peg her dog as half-terrier, but Penny Lane's "strong-willed pigheadedness" fit the terrier profile, Brenna said.

"Turns out she’s mostly a poodle," Brenna said.

The report from the company says, "We detected 12 breeds in Penny Lane's DNA."

The biggest share, at 32%, is poodle. The second-biggest, 18%, is American Eskimo Dog, which is a member of the Spitz family.

Brenna was glad to hear her hound is 17% Shih Tzu. That was the breed of her former dog, which she loved.

The other breeds are Bichon Frise and Chihuahua, 6% each; beagle, 5%; maltese, 4%; Lhasa Apso, cocker spaniel and Yorkshire terrier, 3% each; Norwegian Elkhound, 2%, and Havanese terrier, 1%.

Truly, a lot of dogs came together to produce Penny Lane.

“She’s a true American – the melting pot of a bunch of different breeds,” Brenna said.

To Brenna, the results make sense. Before she checked Penny's credentials, she looked all over for pictures of a dog that resembled Penny Lane. Nothing "ever really fit," she said.

She thought her dog was a mix of maybe two breeds. She figured Penny might be some type of dachshund, and maybe a Griffon.

But now that she's heard the facts, Brenna has to agree.

She “sort of looks like a poodle who’s lost her perm,” Brenna says. Her long legs also fit the bill.

"I’ve now started calling her my little Penny poodle pup.”

Wisdom Panel says it screens for more than 350 breeds "so you can tailor care to your pup's unique needs and personality."

The company found 16 of Penny Lane's relatives, and even speculates on the dog's ancestry.

"Here's what Penny Lane's family may have looked like," the report says. It provides family trees that estimate the breeds of her parents, grandparents and great-grandparents.

Maybe they can all get together for a family reunion.

Brenna's two brothers, who like to give her a hard time, were surprised by the results. They figured the dog was part rat.

Brenna says the report was educational, and has no effect on her view of her dog. "It doesn't make me love her any less."

I give Brenna a hard time because Penny Lane isn't much to look at. On a good day, I refer to her dog as nondescript.

Brenna admits that Penny is "a temperamental little thing," but she defends her dog's appearance.

"She's very cute and she has an elegant frame," Brenna says.

Fortunately, Brenna got the DNA check as a birthday gift. So she didn't have to pay for it.

I would never pay to find out an animal's ancestry.

I tend to love most dogs, even if they have a questionable background.