This time of year, I can never decide if I want my fish from the North Atlantic, the Pacific or the waters of Alaska.

At fast-food places, you can enjoy fish from all over the world. At Culver’s, you have a choice of North Atlantic cod or Northwoods walleye. At Taco John’s, you can buy Alaska flounder fish tacos.

Long John Silver’s features wild-caught Alaska pollock. Its cod and salmon come “from the icy waters of the North Pacific.” The clams hail from coastal Atlantic waters.

I guess we should be grateful. The coastal Atlantic is a long ways from Grand Island.

For its cod, Runza does its fishing in the North Pacific.

Apparently, the best fish comes from chilly waters.

I’m not sure why, but pollock seems to be very popular.

Burger King’s Big Fish is made with White Alaskan pollock.

Hardee’s serves a Panko-breaded pollock fillet.

Wendy’s really gets descriptive in talking about its Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich.

“The Wild Alaskan Pollock fillet's buttery flakiness is complimented by savory notes of garlic and onion inspiring our fans’ love of the fish sandwich’s texture, flavor and crispiness,” Wendy’s says.

At McDonald's, “We use wild-caught Alaska Pollock for our Fillet-O-Fish sandwich in the U.S., which is 100 percent sourced from sustainable fisheries.”

Wendy’s brags that its Wild Alaskan Pollock fillet “offers a similar flavor experience to cod with a white flaky meat and comes from the world’s largest certified sustainable fishery.

“Independent third parties use scientific research to estimate the populations of Wild Alaskan Pollock in the Bering Sea, Aleutian Islands and Gulf of Alaska. Using these estimates, only about 15% of the population is caught each year, leaving an abundant population to thrive for future generations,” Wendy's says.

Without getting out of your car, your taste buds can travel the globe.

Panda Express' Honey Walnut Shrimp "is a dish inspired by the shores of Shanghai.”

Some seafood choices are exotic.

At Amigo’s, you can buy a crisp lobster burrito.

Long John Silver’s makes a grilled shrimp taco.

Chicken Coop customers can order the Jack Bourbon grilled salmon.

Even Pilot Travel Center has a cod fish sandwich.

Some restaurants serve tilapia. Like many young adults, my kids love sushi.

Also, don’t forget crab rangoon.

On Friday, the Tractor Supply parking lot hosted a Fresh Louisiana Seafood Sale. One of the products you could buy was gator tail. I don't think that qualifies as seafood.

I’m certainly not a seafood snob. Most of the fish I eat is deep-fried, which is the definition of middle-class eating.

A lot of seafood consists partly of surimi, a paste made from fish.

Even though it's processed, I have absolutely nothing against surimi.

From a health standpoint, I'm sure surimi is a lot more natural than whatever goes into Chicken McNuggets.