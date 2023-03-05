I never stop thinking about doughnuts.

It’s always a wonderful surprise to find doughnuts at work. They help get you through the day.

When confronted with fried circles of goodness, it’s hard to share.

My goal is to leave no sprinkle behind.

My friend Tom says “The only time you’d raise your voice is if somebody was reaching for the last doughnut.”

When I’m covering a long, boring meeting, my thoughts are really on a doughnut.

Doughnuts and I have a complicated relationship.

This being the season of self-denial, I’m trying to get clean. Lent can last a really long time.

I’ve never had a bad doughnut, although the ones I buy from day-old bakeries can be close.

Smart churches serve doughnuts on Sunday mornings. They help people think of church as an attractive place to be. They go over extremely well, whether you’re 2 or 102.

Sometimes I think I should carry a dozen doughnuts around town, handing them out as gifts, rewards and even bribes. They have as much currency as cash.

Some say doughnuts are a gateway to French pastry. Eventually, the theory goes, I’ll have a strong desire for eclairs, beignets and profiteroles.

I don’t agree. I’ll always be satisfied with a simple doughnut, although I would never turn down a croissant.

Instead of some elegant patisserie, my idea of true happiness is Paradise Donuts.

I love walking past a supermarket at 4 a.m., when you can smell the people in the bakery creating goodness. My favorite part of “Wayne’s World” is the visit to Stan Mikita’s Donuts.

When I hear somebody talk about a six-pack, I don't think he's talking about beer.

One of the great things about the State Fair is buying a bag of mini-donuts. Serenity can come in small packages.

At the fair, you can also enjoy funnel cake, a close relative of the doughnut. Anything that’s deep-fried and topped with cinnamon and sugar is a winner.

Young people can have all the avocado toast they want. I’m not interested. Give me a long john, a bear claw or an apple fritter.

A friend from my last job sent me a note saying, “Happiness is donuts in the newsroom. I’ll have one for ya.”

That was nice of him, although I felt a little left out.

My advice to people is if you’re in the mood for a doughnut, go get one. Or three. Don’t limit yourself.

A popular Nebraska company says Runza makes it all better. That’s not true. Doughnuts make it all better.