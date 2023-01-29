Bahr: For some, one pair of glasses isn't enough

For some people, one pair of glasses isn't even close to doing the job.

I know four Grand Island women who own at least 10 sets of eyeglasses.

A coworker – let’s call her Jennifer – has 25 pair in her eyewear arsenal. But earlier this week, the number was 43. She donated 18 she no longer uses.

“Glasses are like accessories,” Jennifer says. They are just as important as shoes or jewelry.

The women like to have their glasses match their outfits.

But they can also fit the occasion. “If it’s Husker game day, you can wear red glasses,” Jennifer says.

When she chooses a business look, she dons her business glasses. She also has eyewear to go with a fun look.

Her choice of glasses has to match her mood. “My outfit, my mood and my glasses all have to go together,” she says.

Sometimes, she changes to another pair during the day if her mood changes.

“If I’m not feeling what I wore that day, I have to switch it out,” she said.

Since 2014, Jennifer has bought 62 pairs of glasses from an online company called Zenni. Her last two orders alone, since October of 2021, totaled 20 pair.

The glasses usually cost $10 to $12. Jennifer doesn't just love glasses. She also loves a bargain.

Jennifer, 33, has a few pair of glasses she no longer wears to work. Maybe they don't fit as well, or maybe they've got splatters of paint on them. She calls them “lazy” glasses. She wears them while doing yard work.

Working around the house, all that matters is your vision. You're not being seen.

Jennifer learned her eyewear style from a former coworker, Mindy Smidt. “I just loved the fun glasses that she always wore,” Jennifer says.

Not only does Mindy wear a variety of glasses, but she also told Jennifer how to buy them cheaply.

If you get them inexpensively, “You might as well have fun, crazy colors,” Mindy says.

Another coworker has about 10 pair.

Having her glasses match her outfits, she says, is fun. She has red, navy blue, black, tortoise shell and clear glasses.

Lori Moss, a Grand Island court reporter, has about 30 pair of glasses. She also has 60 or 70 sets of shoes.

Mindy used to own 23 pair. Her vision changed, so she’s down to seven. “But I have two more that are supposed to be delivered this week,” she said.

For women who wear glasses, eyewear is the same as shoes and purses, Mindy says.

Her husband tells her she needs just one purse, “because he carries the same wallet till it falls part. But nobody sees his wallet,” Mindy says.

Most men have a limited wardrobe. So one or two pair take care of all those outfits.

But women wear more outfits, she says.

Mindy has a hard time letting go of glasses she can no longer wear.

“It’s like getting rid of your favorite jewelry. It’s hard to do.”

As far as having to own more than one pair of glasses, I just don't see it.

But in looking at fun and fashion, they have more vision than I do.