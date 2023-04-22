My grandsons see so many movies they feel qualified to review them.

Their father recently sent us their comments after seeing "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

“It looks great, like a video game,” said Lucas, who’s 7. “Best music since 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.' Two thumbs Up.”

Connor, 5, said one of the film’s characters, Bowser, “is the best villain since Darth Vader. This popcorn is great. Two thumbs up.”

Once they find a movie they love, they can’t get enough of it.

“Currently they're all about 'The Super Mario Bros.' They’ve already seen it twice, and they’re asking me if we can go again this weekend,” said their mother, Anne.

In the theater, the boys have seen “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” three times.

Sam, 2, is crazy about "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."

“He refers to it as Cat Fight Movie,’’ his father said.

Lucas really likes "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." (Ed. note - Assuming he's as excited about "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" as I am)

The boys also enjoyed “The Lego Batman Movie” and "The Bad Guys.”

They like movies that have good music and a clear good guy and bad guy.

They're fond of films that develop into series like “How to Train Your Dragon” because they like to follow the characters along from film to film.

Lucas, Connor and Sam love going to movies. “It’s one of their favorite things to do,” their mother says.

They find movies relaxing, they love the popcorn and they often see their friends at the theater. When Anne takes her two older sons, “I get to watch the whole movie, and talk to them about it afterwards."

When she brings the 2-year-old, Mom gets to see the first five or 10 minutes before Sam starts demanding her attention. He starts climbing over the seats and moving around. “He doesn't have the same movie theater attention as the other two,” Anne said.

It bothered the boys recently when they noticed their dad wasn’t paying attention. It was late on a weekday afternoon, and Benj was still doing work on his phone. They were glad when his focus returned to the screen.

Benj is happy that his sons have grown fond of one his childhood favorites, “The Rocketeer."

When they were younger, his sons didn’t mind movies about princesses. But now they prefer films with action, and swordplay.

Still, their taste for movies is not endless.

By the third time they’d seen "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," the older boys had seen enough.

The boys always root for the good guy. Just to antagonize them, their father always says his favorite character is the bad guy.

Benj says the villain did a good job and should have won in the end. ”That drives the boys crazy," Anne said.

Sam’s favorite story is a childhood classic.

“He’s really into the Big Bad Wolf lately, and Goldilocks and the three bears,” his dad said.

Sam’s class is reading fairy tales at school. The family also watches a couple of TV shows that feature the Big Bad Wolf.

Sam likes to imitate the Big Bad Wolf huffing and puffing. When he does, he sprays his parents’ faces.

Like his sons, Benj also has strong opinions about movies.

While he enjoys “The Lego Batman Movie," Benj is not a fan of the Super Mario Bros. film. “I just didn't think it was clever at all,” he said.

The "Puss in Boots" picture “just had too much going on," Benj said. For one thing, the movie has two separate villains.

Like all fathers, Benj has spent a lot of time reading to his kids. So he's familiar with the source material of many films.

That’s one reason he didn’t like "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile."

“They took some liberties with the movie," he said.

Benj is no admirer of Shawn Mendes, who does voice work in "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile." But he has high praise for Javier Bardem, who was “just fully committed to that role,” Benj said.

You can see where my grandsons get their strong opinions about movies.