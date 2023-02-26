In my hands, a camera is a hazardous weapon.

Because I’m not comfortable taking photos indoors, I often ask people to pose for a picture outside.

If you pay close attention, many of the people I photograph for the newspaper look cold.

After interviewing them I often whisk them outside for a quick picture. I promise them it’ll take just a minute. On a winter day, that minute can go on forever.

A great example is a picture I took in front of Kiko’s Cantina two weeks ago, on a bitter February morning. The subjects were the brother and sister who run the business, Franco and Vanessa Garcia. In the accompanying picture, you can clearly see that Vanessa is shivering.

Just from posing for this picture, she knows what it’s like to be tormented by the media.

It’s not the first time I’ve taken people outside on a cold day.

I don't enjoy doing this. Blame it on my insecurities. The photos I take outside always turn out better.

If you hear I'm coming to take your picture, you should probably have a jacket handy.

But my subjects have to endure more than frigid temperatures.

Standing outside posing for a picture, many women worry about their hair.

Fortunately, I always choose the picture that makes people look their best. But sometimes, it’s hard to find that picture, with gusts of wind blowing their hair around.

I have learned to use the sun to good advantage. Bright sunlight helps the picture, but it’s not so great for the people I'm shooting.

As people smile for my pictures, they’re usually squinting. The sunshine is sometimes so bright that it hurts to look into it. As I’m struggling to get my picture in focus, I sometimes hear people complaining.

Seeing your picture in the paper is usually a pleasure. But in the hands of an amateur photographer, the experience can also involve pain.