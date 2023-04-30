I’m really glad I don’t have a shiny new car.

When I get behind the wheel of my 2004 Honda Accord, I have everything I need, without all the complications.

I don’t have to deal with digital menus and infotainment screens. I’m more than happy having cruise control and a radio. And windshield wipers.

As long as those work, I’m fine.

In my beat-up old car, it’s easy to operate my radio and windshield wipers. The knobs work great and are within easy reach. I don’t have to poke around fancy dashboard panels and touchscreen controls.

I can turn the knobs without taking my eye off the road. Can you do that in your Chevy Equinox?

I don’t want all the modern innovations.

I’m still impressed that the temperature is in the corner of my rear-view mirror.

Backup cameras don’t interest me.

I’m very alert. And my car has great windows. When I buy a car – which isn’t often – I check for blind spots.

I also don’t need lane centering assistance or pedestrian detection. My steering is exceptional. I know my car so well, I can land on a dime.

Don’t bother me with keyless entry. I like to have a set of keys in my pocket.

I don’t want all the alerts and warning indicators that come with swanky cars. I’m thrilled I don’t have tire pressure monitoring lights. My tires and I already have a complicated relationship.

The more things you have, the more things can go wrong, is the way I figure it.

My car has a primitive navigation system, but I don’t know how to use it.

I don’t need automatic high beams. If my brights go on, I want it to be my decision.

I will go without wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

My life is also fine without parking assistance. Unlike most 20-year-olds, I know how to parallel park.

It’s hard enough getting through life these days. I don’t want to use a smartphone app to lend a virtual key to another driver.

I’d rather not have retractable door handles. I don't care if they provide aerodynamic advantages.

Besides, fixing the electronic gadgets on new cars must be very expensive.

I don’t need automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane departure warning or rear cross traffic warning. I don’t want a trunk that opens automatically when I stand next to it.

I just need my car to get me from one place to another. That it does, and I’m glad to have it.

The great thing about my life is I won’t have to adapt to a new car for many, many years.

Reporters don’t make very much money. We usually drive cars that are 20 years old.

After my 2004 car gives out, I’ll probably step up to a 2012 model.

Even if I live another 30 years, I’ll still be driving a gas guzzler from 2018. So I’ll never have to worry about buying an electric car that drives itself.