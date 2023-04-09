Do other men have trouble finding things in the refrigerator? Or is it just me?

When I open the refrigerator door, I stare at the spot where an item should be. I even think about moving things around. But what I'm looking for always eludes me.

I ask my wife, "Where's the mayonnaise?" or "Where did you hide the ketchup?"

"It's right in front of you," she calls from the living room.

"Eye level," she says, trying to help. "On the right side, behind the Thousand Island."

"I've looked everywhere," I say. "I've turned this place upside-down."

She says I haven't looked at all. I can't see anything "unless it reaches out and bites you," she says.

Even before I open the refrigerator door, my wife knows I’ll need help.

She puts things where she thinks they make sense.

This is the essence of marital trouble: What makes sense to the wife rarely makes sense to the husband.

If I put together a full-scale search party, consisting entirely of husbands, we'd never be able to find what we're looking for.

Almost always, a jar of mayonnaise refuses to be found. It just walked off on its own.

Sometimes I accuse her of hiding things from me. After all, a woman’s heart is an ocean of secrets.

I need direction in more ways than one. When I'm driving, I can't find my bearings.

I also look past the obvious.

If I could tell women just one thing, it would be this:

A man looking for something almost never looks under his nose.

When we ask for help, we're doing our wives a favor. We're trying to help them feel needed.

I have to admit, though: Women are good at finding things. Maybe they're born with an innate sense of direction. Or maybe they just try harder.

The picture of a man standing in front of a refrigerator, helpless, is kind of sad.

We can't even feed ourselves, even if all the ingredients are right in front of us.

Putting my keen powers of observation to good use, I have found a solution.

I should attach Apple AirTags to the items in the refrigerator that I use the most.

But then I'd probably have trouble finding my phone.