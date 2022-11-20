Bahr: In praise of sportswriters

It’s time to pay tribute to America’s unsung heroes — sportswriters.

They provide a vital service in reporting area high school scores.

I always picture a bunch of guys having coffee on Saturday mornings, looking at the results from the night before.

In covering games, sportswriters shine the light on area high school students.

Parents and grandparents get to see the names of their favorite young people in the paper, and sometimes even their pictures. There are other ways of finding out high school scores these days, but they’re not as easy to access as newspapers. Exposure in print is still special.

Sports coverage also gives publicity to area communities, some of which don’t get a lot of ink otherwise.

Sportswriters have fun covering games, but they also work very hard. They deserve credit for all that effort.

Sportswriters all have great stories to tell — the joys and the hardships. Coming back from a game in another town, many a young sportswriter has hit a deer.

There’s also deadline pressure. In every city in America, you’ll find a sportswriter racing back to work after a night game, hoping he doesn’t get stopped by a train.

Sportswriting is a proud, noble profession.

It’s also a good way to make a living. You get to go to gymnasiums and gridirons that are full of energy, people and excitement.

Sportswriters routinely share their efforts with other newspapers, making sure games get covered.

To be honest, if we’ve spotlighted your children in the past, I think you’re obligated to continue to subscribe to the newspaper, so we can celebrate the feats of other people’s children.

If newspapers weren’t around, the accomplishments of area teams wouldn’t seem as special. If your team came home with a state title, there wouldn’t be stories to clip and treasure.

When I visit another town, I like to sit down with the local newspaper. There’s nothing better than a good sports column.

There doesn’t even have to be a story for me to enjoy. I’m perfectly happy studying the Scoreboard.

For many of us, reading sports stories shaped our youth.

Decades ago, thousands of Americans received The Sporting News in the mail each week. That publication gave us access to sportswriters from around the country, long before the internet came along.

I have a very high opinion of sportswriters. They’re often excellent writers, intelligent and versatile. They could handle any beat in the building.

They’re also witty. They give players nicknames that stick.

Many people who work in the newsroom, including high-ranking editors, started out as a sportswriters. In many cases, they miss it.

Some of my great idols — Curry Kirkpatrick, Joe Falls, Woody Paige — were sportswriters. The World-Herald has had some good scribes over the years, including Mike Kelly, Tom Shatel and Lee Barfknecht.

We’re happy to have Marc Zavala and Cody Frederick here at The Independent.

Like many journalists, I used to be a sportswriter. In more than 40 years at newspapers, I worked in sports for less than 10.

But I still view myself as an old sportswriter.

I can’t think of a better way to be remembered.