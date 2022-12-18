Bahr: Life is difficult for old men

After a lifetime of hard work, they’ve earned the right to prop up their feet and watch “Gunsmoke.”

But they’re not even able to get the full “Gunsmoke” experience, because of all the commercials. This week, watching Me TV, I clocked 13 minutes and 30 seconds of ads in a one-hour “Gunsmoke.”

The adventures of Matt and Festus are constantly interrupted by ads for CarShield (“America’s No. 1 auto protection company”), Colonial Penn life insurance and Rybelsus, whatever that is. The relentless commercials tell us why we need to prevent identity theft, buy life insurance or get a reverse mortgage. We get really tired of looking at Joe Namath, Tom Selleck and Jimmie Walker.

“Gunsmoke” is just one example. An episode of “The Rifleman” included one commercial break of more than four minutes. To cram in all those commercials, they must have to remove entire scenes. We’re basically getting the highlights of old TV shows.

That’s just one example of how life is tough for old guys.

Everybody’s always watching our diets. Why can’t a guy eat what he wants to eat?

The price of gas is ridiculous.

We always have to get places early to avoid having to stand in line.

Sitting in restaurants and waiting rooms, we have to watch cable news channels that don’t align with our political beliefs.

The print has become so small it’s hard to read the menu.

Even sporting events are becoming cashless. It’s getting tough to even take in a ballgame.

Wives are always tidying up our messes. All of that assistance makes it hard to find anything.

Without the help of our wives and children, we’d never be able to use a cell phone.

Old men are always the subject of mockery.

So what if we can’t hear? Some of that might be due to our time in the 82nd Airborne Division.

Wives are always telling us what to wear.

We simply deserve better.

People always want us to throw away our treasured possessions. Who says it’s junk?

When we try to put dishes in the dishwasher, our wives complain that we put them in wrong.

Old men become comic figures. Maybe that’s why we’re crotchety. Do you think it’s fun being called an “old coot” all the time?

Why wouldn’t an old guy get upset?

The neighbor’s leaf blower is too darn loud.

Our children never vote the way we do.

Wives always say we can’t find things that are right in front of us. Maybe that’s because they’re not where they belong.

I feel sorry for old men.

When we need our wife’s assistance, she’s always in the other room. Then she complains that she can’t hear us.

It’s almost impossible to keep your wife from getting upset. For some reason, she’s always waiting for an apology.

The litany of problems is endless.

It’s a good thing we can get together with other guys for coffee and commiserate with each other.