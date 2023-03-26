From watching “Days of Our Lives" over the years, I’ve learned two things.

Anybody who dies isn’t necessarily dead, and no one who leaves the show is gone for good.

On “Days of Our Lives,” characters are revived constantly.

The show's supervillain, Stefano DiMera, died 13 times. It became a lot harder to resurrect him when the man who played him, Joseph Mascolo, died in 2016. For the writers, I’m sure it’s just a minor obstacle.

Bo and Hope, one of the supercouples of daytime TV, left the show a few years ago. Supposedly, this departure was for good. But now they’re back.

On soap operas, nobody stays happy very long. When a couple finally gets together, free of constraints, it won’t be long until their eyes start to wander.

“Days of Our”Lives” aired on NBC for 57 years. It’s now broadcast on Peacock, which says the show focuses on “the lives, loves, triumphs and tragedies of the Horton, Brady, Kiriakis and DiMera familes in Salem.”

Most of the “Days” regulars are unlucky in love.

Marlena Evans, played by Deidre Hall, has been married 10 times, six of them to the same person. Another character, Sami Brady, has been wed six times.

The entanglements bring to mind the members of Fleetwood Mac. The various men and women all wind up with each other eventually.

On "Days," a lot of things don't make sense.

Actor Josh Taylor has played two different characters – Chris Kositchek and Roman Brady. Another actor, Drake Hogestyn, has played Roman Brady and John Black.

Characters can also evolve dramatically.

My wife notes that Patch has gone from a being a stone-cold assassin to a beloved pillar of the community.

Many plot developments are outlandish.

Marlena has been possessed by the devil twice. Villains have repeatedly taken control of her mind. She’s often in a long-term coma or on the brink of death. It’s hard to believe she’s a respected physician.

My wife would like to know the name of Marlena's plastic surgeon. She hasn't really aged, even though she’s been on the show since 1976.

If nothing else, “Days of Our Lives” has continuity.

Five cast members have been on the show for more than 40 years. One of them, Susan Seaforth Hayes, came aboard in 1968.

Her real-life husband, Bill Hayes, is 97. Susanne Rogers (who plays Maggie), Seaforth Hayes and Taylor are 79. James Reynolds (Abe) is 76 and Hall is 75.

John Aniston, who played Victor Kuriakis, passed way in November at the age of 89. In real life, he had a famous daughter – Jennifer Aniston.

Many of the “Days” characters have children, but you rarely see them, except on holidays. That's also when they trot out most of the old-timers.

Because so many of the plot twists are unbelievable, “Days” can easily be viewed as a comedy.

I like to figure out which actors are wearing hairpieces. Keeping up with wigs and cosmetic surgery is almost as engaging as the plot.

Serial relationships, by the way, are not limited to "Days of Our Lives."

Marlena does not hold the daytime record for marriages. Over on “Young and the Restless," Victor Newman (played by Eric Braeden) has gone down the aisle 14 times.

Longtime TV viewers will remember Braeden for his role in “The Rat Patrol.” That show featured a desert patrol group tearing around North Africa.

Like the cast of "Days of Our Lives," the old desert commander has seen a lot of sand pass through the hourglass.