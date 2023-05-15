Last weekend, our oldest son got plenty of use out of an electric scooter on the streets of Omaha.

Over the course of four days, Benj put 19 miles on Lime electric scooters, traveling up and down the hills of Omaha.

On one trip, he made it all the way from downtown Omaha to 42nd and Center. Benj’s brother was surprised the scooter was able to conquer the hills.

“Those things struggle with a small incline, so him cruising around very hilly Omaha is hilarious,” Bryan said.

The city of Omaha makes the e-scooters available under a ridesharing program. The dockless shared scooters are provided by a company called Lime.

Benj, who lives on the East Coast, paid about $30 to zip around Omaha during the weekend.

The scooters are a convenient way to get around town, Benj said. He used them for trips that would have a been a long walk, or were too short to use an Uber.

When I first saw him Sunday morning, he was cruising along a shady downtown street, clearly enjoying himself.

To operate the scooters, like everything else these days, you have to download an app.

When you're done riding, you're supposed to take a picture of the scooter and upload it to the app to confirm that it's parked appropriately.

Benj, 39, figures the scooter topped out at 7 mph. Climbing some hills, the scooter struggled, and he supplied the power himself.

Bryan first saw electric scooters in 2018 in Santa Monica, Calif., where they were produced by a company called Bird Rides.

Noticing one parked by itself, Bryan thought, “Somebody left their scooter just sitting there.”

That sight has become common across America, and around the world.

In Omaha, parked scooters are everywhere. The city's fleet totals more than 1,000.

In California, Bryan and two other people "started a scooter gang," he said. The other two members of his gang were his wife and a friend. I don’t think they were very intimidating.

Benj has three sons who are 7 and younger. Fortunately, they won’t be tooling around the city on an electric scooter anytime soon. In Omaha, riders have to be at least 18.

I don’t want to even think about 2-year-old Sam on an electric scooter.

Benj already knew how to maneuver the Lime scooter. He and his wife had used the same model on a trip to Europe.

In fact, when he signed on in Omaha, Benj's name was already in the system.

So the Lime electric scooters are truly shared around the world.