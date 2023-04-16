If you care about the woman in your life, there's one nice thing you can do for her this afternoon. Let her sleep.

Every woman I know enjoys a Sunday afternoon nap. Some schedule them in advance.

Last Sunday, after church, my wife said, "I've been thinking about a nap since I woke up."

Those naps are well-deserved.

Women need a break, and a refuge. When young mothers come out of the bathroom, they often find several young children and the dog outside, waiting for them.

The last time we visited our grandsons, our daughter-in-law found a minute to take a quick nap. "Let her rest," my wife said.

When kids are really small, mothers get almost no time to themselves. Grand Island pediatrician Melissa Law, who has four young children, doesn't know when she's going to get a nap again.

Women like to curl up under a blanket and forget the world exists. All they want to do is sleep. Or, if time permits, watch some TV in joyous solitude.

This is true regardless of age. A young woman listed her three hobbies. One of them was napping.

In a catalogue, I saw matching mom and child T-shirts. The larger shirt says, "I'm so tired." The smaller shirt, perfect for a young boy, says, "I'm not tired."

As Ann and Nancy Wilson once sang, "The sweetest song is silence."

My wife is still grateful for my weekend ritual when the kids were small. Every Saturday and Sunday, I took our three kids away from the house for several hours, having all sorts of adventures.

Yes, men also enjoy a nap. I've grabbed a few winks myself when the opportunity presents itself.

I also realize that some women don't seem to crave sleep. They'll be outside this afternoon, working on their lawns and flower beds.

Lawn work, by the way, is the enemy of those who slumber.

Sunday afternoon tranquility is often shattered by a racket from outside the window.

If you're a considerate neighbor, think of the women who live nearby. Don't mow your lawn or rev your motorcycle on a Sunday afternoon.

If you do, the rest of us have to pay the consequences.