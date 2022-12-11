Bahr: Union Pacific arranged special Husker train to 1941 Rose Bowl

I learned recently that Union Pacific Railroad arranged a special train that took Husker fans from Grand Island to the 1941 Rose Bowl.

Can you imagine how much fun it would have been riding that train, bound for glamorous Pasadena?

The game matched Nebraska of the Big Six Conference against the Stanford Indians, champions of the Pacific Coast Conference.

It was Nebraska’s first bowl game, so the excitement level among Husker fans must have been incredible.

I found an eight-minute recap of the game on YouTube. I’m sure the film was a newsreel that was shown in the country’s movie theaters.

The film describes the game as “America’s greatest gridiron classic.”

The Huskers were coached by Biff Jones. The Stanford coach was Clark Shaughnessy, known as the father of the T-formation.

The Husker roster included four Grand Island natives — Clarence Herndon, Howard Kelly and Robert and Royal Kahler.

The squad also included Francis Greenlief, Harry Hopp and Francis Leik of Hastings and Allen Zikmund of Ord.

The Stanford quarterback was Frankie Albert, a pint-sized lefthander. Pete Kmetovic was named the game’s MVP. One of the Stanford assistant coaches was Phil Bengtson, who would go on to succeed Vince Lombardi in Green Bay 27 years later.

The old-time sports lingo is one of the highlights of watching the newsreel.

The announcer says that Stanford’s Hugh Gallarneau “grabs the mail sack, but the stubborn Husker line sends it back to the return address.”

On another play, “Albert’s plunge pans out” as he digs into the soil “like a 49er on the way to riches.”

Albert then kicks the extra point, “the scoreboard now beginning to reflect one of the bitterest battles in bowl annals.”

Football reporters don’t talk the way they used to.

Stanford led at intermission. “With a halftime period of rest behind them and the score now teetering in their favor, the Indians start a sensational goalward jaunt in the third quarter, with Albert and Kmetovic blazing the trail,” the announcer says.

Later, a Stanford player scurries toward the goal line “but the infuriated Nebraska line can’t be budged.”

Another Stanford player “fails to chip the Husker battlement.”

A Husker running back battles for every inch in the “tradition that typifies Midwest football.”

But for the Cornhuskers, it was hard to make progress. “Again the boys from Lincoln swim upstream, netting three yards,” the announcer says.

A touchdown by Kmetovic “puts the game on ice, or under the coconuts” or whatever the appropriate “California expression is for such things.”

After the TD, “deadeye Frankie Albert levels his sights at the crossbar and Stanford is in the clover, 21-13.”

The newsreel depicts a few old football traditions you don’t see much anymore.

At the end of the game, fans tear down the goal posts. Dismantling a goal post was much easier when it was made of wood.

Fans flip cards in the stadium to spell out words. The Rose Bowl clock actually has hands on it that turn around.

The San Gabriel Mountains that surround the stadium are as beautiful as ever — even in black and white.

Herndon was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1941, but passed up pro football to serve his country. He earned a Purple Heart fighting in World War II. He also played football in the service.

Herndon was inducted into the Islander Football Hall of Fame in 2022. Robert and Royal Kahler preceded him the year before.

Zikmund served as head football coach at the University of Nebraska at Kearney from 1955 to 1971.

Greenlief became a major general in the U.S. Army. He didn’t actually play in the 1941 game, because the Nebraska National Guard was mobilized in December 1940.

Known as the Granddaddy of Them All, the Rose Bowl will have its 109th edition in a few weeks. The Nebraska-Stanford matchup was only the 27th Rose Bowl.

It’s enjoyable exploring the history of a game that has a little more history to it than the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl or the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The newsreel announcer says 15,000 Husker fans were in attendance. Even then, the Husker fans traveled well.

I’m sure the inaugural bowl trip was especially memorable — traveling with fellow Nebraskans, enjoying a nice winter break in the California sunshine.

It would have been fun to take the train back in time.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.