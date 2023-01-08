Bahr: Watching TV in a hotel room used to be easy

Hotel stays are not always planned in advance. Sometimes car troubles or weather problems land us in a hotel room.

And after a long day of travel problems, the last thing you want to deal with is a troublesome hotel TV.

You want to just lay on your bed and skip effortlessly from channel to channel, forgetting what it’s going to cost to fix your car. But watching TV in your hotel room isn’t as easy as it used to be. Computers and TV sets have been merged into one, which reduces viewing simplicity.

Earlier this week, after a tough day of travel, I had a difficult time at a hotel in Lincoln.

The TV was sluggish in switching from channel to channel. I couldn't find a viewing guide.

When I got the TV on, I was faced with the choice of clicking “Live TV”or “Stream now.”

By streaming now, I would be able to “connect your device to cast content to the TV.”

What in the world does that mean?

When I was able to get the TV working, it often sent me to Channel 155, which carried a cricket match between Sri Lanka and India. I spent way more time watching Channel 155 than I wanted to.

These days, providing programming is just one function of a hotel TV.

The problems I encountered were at a Holiday Inn Express. But I've seen similar systems in other hotels.

As guests at the Lincoln hotel, my wife and could take part in the IHG One Rewards program, offered at IHG Hotels & Resorts. Guests are able to receive membership benefits and earn perks at more than 6,000 hotels and resorts.

By turning on my TV, I could view my bill, request a late checkout or extend my stay.

But I simply wasn't interested in all of that stuff. I just wanted to bury myself in mindless television.

It would have been great to have a user’s manual showing how to operate the remote and the TV. But that would have been too easy. For one thing, hardly anything is printed on paper anymore.

The computer/TV offered an area to get help and find answers to frequently asked questions. But you can imagine how smooth that would go.

We hear so much about rewards, perks and membership benefits. The goal is to increase the bond between company and consumer.

But at the same time, companies have fewer employees than they used to. So it's harder to receive assistance.

Fortunately, my wife is around to help navigate my technology problems. If not for her, I'm sure I would have lost patience, and turned more than one TV into rubble.

Somebody somewhere figured that the hybrid viewing/information system would be accepted, if not wildly embraced, by the guests of IHG Hotels & Resorts. I'd be curious to know how many complaints they've received.

Even if I master the remote used at IHG Hotels & Resorts, I’m going to have to figure out a whole new system in the next hotel I stay in.

Isn’t travel supposed to make your life less stressful?

At the Lincoln hotel, the guy who came to our room solved our problems.

But with the greater reliance on technology, guests have to be vigilant as well as flexible.

Hotels are now being trickier in quoting rates, holding additional money in case they need to charge us for incidentals, parking and other expenses.

After you check out, you have to make sure your bill bears some resemblance to what they told you it would be.

To me, a relaxing stay and honest billing seem more important than loyalty points and perks.