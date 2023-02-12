My wife hasn’t left our house for five and a half weeks.

I want to make it clear: I’m not holding her prisoner.

This time of year, she has no interest in going outside.

“I don’t like cold weather. And if I don't have to go anywhere, why should I?” she says.

Kenna has left the house a couple of times, but she hasn't left our property. The last time she was in a vehicle was Jan. 5.

Last weekend, I told someone my wife has been home for over a month.

“Is she not well?” she asked.

“I’m fine,” my wife says.

Kenna hates winter, and she doesn’t apologize for staying home.

“I’m not going anywhere until it warms up,” she says.

She has her groceries delivered and a husband who adores her. What more does she need?

Some people mispronounce our last name as “bear.” So Kenna takes it to heart during the winter. “I hibernate,” she says.

She hates overcast weather. Gloom makes her depressed.

She also detests the white stuff.

“I’m praying it doesn’t snow,” she said Thursday.

Why?

“It’s mentally draining.”

Kenna says she’s not a sun worshipper. Life is just easier when the sun’s out, she says.

Kenna has devised an easy way to take the garbage out. She goes out on the balcony and tosses the bags into the open bin. She’s become a pretty good shot.

More than anything, my wife is self-sufficient.

When I tell other women about my wife’s hermit lifestyle this time of year, they seem a little envious.

If Kenna needed to go somewhere this time of year, she would.

She points out that when our kids were home from college, she’d get out of bed on frigid winter nights to go get them at 2 a.m. Like all mothers, she’ll be there if her family needs her.

For much of her life, she lived in the Dakotas. So she knows winter.

She just doesn't intend to go back.

I don’t even think I could get her to move to Ord, or O’Neill. If I get a job offer from Valentine, she’s not going.

She doesn't miss going anywhere because she stays busy with her projects and reading. Besides, taking care of me is a full-time job.

There are a couple of benefits to my wife staying home. Because her pickup stays in the driveway, we save a lot of money on gas.

Plus, Kenna is very healthy.

“I never go anywhere. What can I catch?”