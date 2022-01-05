'Band dad' legacy will live on through Grand Island Public Schools foundation

According to Ryan Reese, his father, Clark, had an “incredibly contagious sense of joy.”
That joy continues, even after Clark Reese’s 2008 death from cancer, thanks to an endowed fund in his memory, established by Ryan Reese and Clark’s widow Karen Reese.
The list of activities and associations Clark Reese has contributed to is lengthy, but after his passing Ryan and Karen Reese knew exactly what should benefit in his memory.
“I think my favorite memories were him in the audience for all my ‘lasts,’ if you will, like, all the stuff during my senior year ... the last concert, the last play ... and just to see him out there really trying to soak up the moment,” Ryan Reese said. “That, I think, is what stays with me the most.”
Through the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation, whose board Clark Reese served on, the Clark W. Reese Memorial Endowed Fund makes annual grants benefitting Grand Island Public Schools students in grades 6-12. Through an application process, the grants can be awarded to individual students or groups of students – students like the Grand Island Senior High Show Choir, who were recipients of the grant.
Haley Wiemers, a senior at GISH, was one of the show choir members benefitting from the grant. She said he hopes if Clark Reese was with them, he’d be happy how he is being honored.
“We look at his message and what he actually believed in, and to see that it is going to help these kids and help all of us get better through that. I think it would make him extremely happy to see that’s where his money is going you know where his passions were,” she said.
Grand Island Senior High vocal music director Jesse LaBrie said he knows the Reese family was GIPS fine arts enthusiasts.
“So it’s kind of special that we get to use that, and the kids can take away a more enriched experience," she said.
Ryan Reese, who graduated from GISH in 2002, said he remembers his dad attending events. “Not a lot of other things brought him more joy than coming to stuff and seeing me and my friends do cool things, whether that was sports or, especially for him, I think he got way more joy out of music and theater and band, which is why my mom decided to put more emphasis with his legacy funds on that side of things.”
Traci Skalberg, executive director of the GIPS Foundation and friend of the Reese family, seems to have her pulse on pursuits she thinks would benefit in Clark Reese’s memory, Ryan Reese said. “Every once in a while when something matches, she’ll give us a call. And she has such a great eye for that stuff. Usually it is something like, ‘Oh, I think that’s something that Clark would be really into.’ And then she’ll just give us a call. We’ve never said no.”
The fund can be for groups or individual students, Skalberg explained. “It can be on an individual level. In some cases, we have funded private lessons for kids that couldn’t afford it. Or it can be on a macro level, where we’re able to bring in that adjudicator, or the choreographer for the whole show choir, the whole program. We did another grant out of his fund this summer for the band and brought in extra band instructors to help with band camp.”
It’s a legacy Ryan Reese said his father would be proud of, but also humble about. “He’d be really excited about it. I also think that he would be a little bit overwhelmed by it. He was a pretty humble guy and didn’t ever really talk about who he was, or his legacy or anything like that. (The fund) is really something that is more for me and my mom. I think he would think this is like a little bit too big of a deal.”
The fund is a “big deal” to the GIPS Foundation, as Skalberg said the pandemic has affected the fine arts’ fundraising efforts. “It’s been difficult for our booster organizations to get out and raise funds the way they normally do when they’re not in COVID years. Even though parent groups are not able to support things like that these last two years, Clark’s grant has kind of gone into overdrive helping out with the fine arts.”
Being a “band parent” had Clark Reese being one of those boosters when his son was in school, Skalberg remembered.
“Clark never did anything halfway. He was all in. He was on the Fine Arts Board, he was in the band boosters ... he was the guy that would show up three hours early to make popcorn for the band boosters’ concession stand.”
Ryan Reese remembers his father at events, too. “To see him out there (in the audience) is what stays with me the most probably. But I also have all these images of him like shooting the breeze with all the other parents and all these events for so many hours on end, just having a great time like, hanging out with his friends.”
“He came to every single performance,” Ryan Reese said. “I have really vivid memories of him just sitting in the audience with his eyes closed, just sort of soaking in what it felt like and what it sounded like in there. Those are really emotional moments for me and my mom to think back on and to be able to, in some small way, provide the opportunity to create moments like that for kids and parents again in perpetuity.”
