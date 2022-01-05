'Band dad' legacy will live on through Grand Island Public Schools foundation

The fund can be for groups or individual students, Skalberg explained. “It can be on an individual level. In some cases, we have funded private lessons for kids that couldn’t afford it. Or it can be on a macro level, where we’re able to bring in that adjudicator, or the choreographer for the whole show choir, the whole program. We did another grant out of his fund this summer for the band and brought in extra band instructors to help with band camp.”

It’s a legacy Ryan Reese said his father would be proud of, but also humble about. “He’d be really excited about it. I also think that he would be a little bit overwhelmed by it. He was a pretty humble guy and didn’t ever really talk about who he was, or his legacy or anything like that. (The fund) is really something that is more for me and my mom. I think he would think this is like a little bit too big of a deal.”

The fund is a “big deal” to the GIPS Foundation, as Skalberg said the pandemic has affected the fine arts’ fundraising efforts. “It’s been difficult for our booster organizations to get out and raise funds the way they normally do when they’re not in COVID years. Even though parent groups are not able to support things like that these last two years, Clark’s grant has kind of gone into overdrive helping out with the fine arts.”