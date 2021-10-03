Bands, floats and candy: Harvest of Harmony an annual treat

Following a pandemic-prompted, one-year hiatus, the annual Harvest of Harmony logged a successful return in 2021.
Floats, musicians, pageant contestants and spectators from all over the state attended the big day Saturday in Grand Island.
After having to cancel the parade in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Harvest of Harmony Committee selected “We Are All Superheroes!” as the theme — a nod to local frontline workers. Chosen as grand marshals for the parade were Teresa Anderson, Central District Health Department director, and Jon Rosenlund, Grand Island emergency management director.
An impressive lineup of 75 floats was judged by Amanda Kreutzer, Angie Liske and Chris Hochstetler. Each year, the parade gives its specific theme for floats to use as a guideline for decorating.
First place in the civic group division went to Building Blocks Foster Care, with Grand Island/Cairo Youth Bowling second.
Creighton University College of Nursing’s float took first place in the “school” category, followed by Northwest Public Schools FFA & Alumni Chapter in second.
Girl Scout Troops 30 and 36 won the children’s division and CHI Health St. Francis took the top spot in the business division.
First place in each division was awarded $100 cash, a rosette and a trophy. Second place received $75 cash and a rosette, and third place won $50 cash and a rosette.
Also receiving awards were Grand Island/Cairo Youth Bowling, which received $50 for its “Spirit Award” float. Girl Scout Troops 30 and 36 made another appearance on the winners’ list, winning the “Grand Marshal Choice” award and $125.
The key component to any parade — Harvest of Harmony being no exception — is the marching bands. This year 94 bands took to Grand Island streets for the parade. Three main categories are considered in judging: marching skills, music and general effect. The competition was split into classes AA, A, B, C and D based on Nebraska School Activities Association designations.
Street marching Class AA winner was Kearney High School. Grand Island Senior High School was the second place AA band. Class A was won by Crete High School, followed by Northwest High School.
Aurora High School took home first place in Class B, while Adams Central High School placed second. Third went to Milford Public School.
Class C street marching first place was Heartland Community Schools, followed by Alma High School, Palmyra Junior and Senior High and Amherst Public Schools. In Class D Palmer Public Schools took the top spot, then Osmond High School, McCool Junction Public School and Bloomfield Community Schools.
The best Class D-C band went to Heartland Community School. Aurora High School was named best in Class B-A, and Kearney High School took the top overall prize by garnering the most points.
Marching band buffs again could listen to the sounds and watch the steps of skilled student-musicians at the field marching competition, conducted at Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium. Twenty-four bands tested their fancy footwork and musical prowess in 2021’s competition.
Kearney High School’s band also won best overall band is the field competition.
Another Harvest of Harmony tradition is the Harvest of Harmony Pageant. This year 20 high school seniors competed for the crown of Miss Harvest of Harmony, with each young woman representing her school in both the parade and the pageant itself.
Miss Osmond Riley Wagner was named 2021 Miss Harvest of Harmony. She is active in speech, one-act, color guard and FBLA. She is on the honor roll. Wagner has received the Academic Lamp of Knowledge, as well as Academic All-State for cross country. She also enjoys running track and playing softball. Wagner plans to attend a four-year university, where she plans to double major in secondary education and theater.
First runner-up was Miss Kearney Sydney Haffener; second runner-up went to Miss Fairbury Adaline Linscott; third runner-up was Miss York Emma Nolan and fourth runner-up was Miss McCool Junction Zarina Flaherty.
The Harvest of Harmony Parade began in 1938 with 13 floats and eight bands. Fast-forward to 1996, when the Harvest of Harmony broke the Guinness Book of World Records honor of “highest number of bands marching in a parade” as 130 bands marched through Grand Island.