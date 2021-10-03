Bands, floats and candy: Harvest of Harmony an annual treat

Marching band buffs again could listen to the sounds and watch the steps of skilled student-musicians at the field marching competition, conducted at Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium. Twenty-four bands tested their fancy footwork and musical prowess in 2021’s competition.

Kearney High School’s band also won best overall band is the field competition.

Another Harvest of Harmony tradition is the Harvest of Harmony Pageant. This year 20 high school seniors competed for the crown of Miss Harvest of Harmony, with each young woman representing her school in both the parade and the pageant itself.

Miss Osmond Riley Wagner was named 2021 Miss Harvest of Harmony. She is active in speech, one-act, color guard and FBLA. She is on the honor roll. Wagner has received the Academic Lamp of Knowledge, as well as Academic All-State for cross country. She also enjoys running track and playing softball. Wagner plans to attend a four-year university, where she plans to double major in secondary education and theater.

First runner-up was Miss Kearney Sydney Haffener; second runner-up went to Miss Fairbury Adaline Linscott; third runner-up was Miss York Emma Nolan and fourth runner-up was Miss McCool Junction Zarina Flaherty.