Bank of Doniphan gets new owner effective Tuesday

MCCOOK — MNB Financial Services, Inc., the parent company of MNB Bank, headquartered in McCook, announced its application to acquire Doniphan Bancshares, Inc. has been approved and the purchase transaction will be completed Tuesday, June 7.

The acquisition agreement will bring Bank of Doniphan locations in Hastings, Grand Island and Doniphan, together with MNB Bank’s locations in Nebraska and Colorado.

The combined organization will use the name MNB Bank.

“This merger allows us to build upon our commitment to providing unmatched banking experiences with new capabilities while expanding opportunities for our customers,” said Bank of Doniphan President and CEO Steve Anderson said.

“From Bank of Doniphan’s rich history to its commitment to helping people and businesses thrive, the organization complements the foundational beliefs of MNB Bank,” added MNB Bank President and CEO Brian Esch.

MNB is a locally owned, full-service community bank chartered in 1907. It has served customers in southwest Nebraska, northeast Colorado and the surrounding area for 115 years.

Following the acquisition, MNB will be managing more than $560 million in total assets with six branch locations. Both banks are equal housing lenders and members of the FDIC. To learn more, visit mnb.bank.