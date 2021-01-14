 Skip to main content
Barr Middle School placed on lockout following alleged threat
GIPS

Barr Middle School was placed on lockout Thursday morning after a threat was allegedly made by a community member toward a staff member.

When the threat was received, Grand Island Public Schools said it contacted local emergency response officials and ordered that the school implement security procedures. The Grand Island Police Department immediately began a threat assessment.

“While the vast majority of school threats don’t involve criminal charges, we believe that it is appropriate to always notify public safety officials and conduct a thorough scan of the grounds and facility whenever a threat is received,” GIPS said in a statement. “All threats to our school or students are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.”

GIPS said it continues to work with GIPD as it completes its threat assessment. Barr remains in lockout mode as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

