Barr Middle School teacher Jessa Yager uses experience with virus to teach her students during pandemic

“My thought was, ‘Don’t take this away from us. This will not break me.’ That was what helped me the most,” she said. “The doctor also said that the womb is resilient. The baby was sucking all the nutrients and was why I got COVID; my kid was taking everything from me. But, if I could just keep resting and keep the nutrients going into my body, then the baby would be just fine.”

Because she was pregnant, Yager said, she was unable to take anything for her COVID-19 symptoms besides Mucinex for chest congestion and Tylenol. Her symptoms worsened before they got better.

Coughs ‘took over my chest’

“It was hell on Earth. I just cannot explain how severe it was,” Yager said. “Days 11 through 14 were the worst. I documented every single thing. I said, ‘OK, if we are part of a pandemic — and I am a historian — I wanted to document everything.’ So I just wrote down exactly what happened to me and how it progressed. It took me 21 days to get over it and that was just from the time that they told me that I was sick. Essentially, it was more like 27 days.”

Yager said she cried “many nights” due to the severity of her cough. It was so severe that she had to angle herself “just perfectly” or else it would kick in.