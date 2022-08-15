Barr Middle School teacher's 'extra' teaching goes to Spain

Bianca Ayala took her enthusiasm for teaching — and learning — across the pond this year, making a splash teaching English to a family in Barcelona.

Through a teaching abroad program with Greenheart Travel, she lived in Barcelona for a month teaching English to Alba and Ari, who live in Barcelona with their parents, Isaac and Patricia.

During the school year, Ayala teaches math and social studies to English Language Learners (ELLs) stateside at Barr Middle School. She has been teaching English as a Second Language for 12 years.

Ayala is fluent in Spanish, which helps her in the classroom. Her parents are from Mexico. Her grandparents “never knew English,” she said. Growing up in a Spanish-speaking family, she thought he had a pretty good handle on the language.

Not completely, she discovered.

“Come to find out, I speak slang,” Ayala said, laughing.

“Venezuela is actually the most ‘proper-speaking’ Spanish country.”

Fittingly, the girls’ grandmother was a teacher who moved to Barcelona from Venezuela.

“There were words I would say, and she’s like, that’s not a word,” Ayala said. “Little things that I would say — she taught me the proper way to say it.”

Like the “slang” Spanish she spoke while in Spain, Ayala is stands out from the crowd. A few minutes with her and it becomes apparent she is a free spirit who loves teaching her ESL students.

“I had a student call me ‘extra,’” she said proudly.

Ayala’s classroom at Barr Middle School is colorful, including plenty of hot pink, a fluffy faux fur blanket and a yellow bulletin board with visualizations of English sounds for her students.

The bulletin board was an idea she brought back from her experience teaching Alba and Ari, who struggled with the difference between “a” and “i,” Ayala said.

“That’s actually why I have a sound wall up in my classroom. I was having to show them where your mouth should be when you were seeing the sounds,” she explained.

She had used a “sound wall” bulletin board with elementary students.

“I didn’t really think about it with my middle school students,” she said.

Alba and Ari thrived learning with background music. Their favorites, Ayala said, were “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys and a remix of “Calma” by Puerto Rican singers Pedro Capo and Farruko.

“Girl on Fire” is a sweeping, inspirational American pop song. “Calma,” a Latin pop song with a tinge of reggae, suggests: “Vamos pa’ la playa pa’ curarte el alma (Let’s go to the beach to heal your soul).”

“They seemed to be more motivated hearing songs they liked,” Ayala said, adding that she’s bringing the concept back to help motivate her stateside students this school year.

“I have an area where students can write school-friendly song suggestions, then we can have a classroom playlist.”

Ayala also said she better understood that often teaching to students who speak a different language is not just about content. She said it reaffirmed students also need to have a grasp on speaking and reading the language itself.

Besides bringing teaching techniques back, she brought back a new perspective, and a better ability to see her classroom through the eyes — and ears — of her students, who have come to Grand Island from many different nations.

Ayala said she came back from Europe more “cultural” and aware.

“When I’m doing social studies with them, I forget that they don’t have the background of the history,” she said. “(This year) we’re going to learn about a lot of historical people.”

Teaching the sisters, Ayala found that Alba and Ari had different strengths while learning in the same “classroom.”

“One was an excellent reader, but struggled with her writing. They were the opposite,” Ayala said. “I sat there and I was like, you know, I don’t do a lot of writing. Even though I’m not the language arts teacher, that doesn’t mean I can’t do writing right with my students.”

Tuesday Barr’s hallway will be buzzing with students as school commences for all grades at Grand Island Public Schools.

As in years past, many different languages will contribute to the sounds of students in Barr’s hallways. As in years past, Ayala is sure to bring her special perspective and attitude to her classroom.

Thanks to a month spent in Europe where her host family made a meaningful impact in her teaching — and life — this year Ayala’s ESL classroom will be much, much more “extra.”