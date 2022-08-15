 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Barr Middle School teacher's 'extra' teaching goes to Spain

  • 0
081522-gii-news-GIPS-Spanish-Barcelona-p1.jpg

Bianca Ayala has a display to help her Barr Middle School English as a Second Language students pronounce sounds correctly. A month teaching English in Barcelona inspired to use her “sound wall” with her 6-8 graders. She had previously used it with elementary students.

 JESSICA VOTIPKA/THE INDEPENDENT

Bianca Ayala took her enthusiasm for teaching — and learning — across the pond this year, making a splash teaching English to a family in Barcelona.

Through a teaching abroad program with Greenheart Travel, she lived in Barcelona for a month teaching English to Alba and Ari, who live in Barcelona with their parents, Isaac and Patricia.

During the school year, Ayala teaches math and social studies to English Language Learners (ELLs) stateside at Barr Middle School. She has been teaching English as a Second Language for 12 years.

Ayala is fluent in Spanish, which helps her in the classroom. Her parents are from Mexico. Her grandparents “never knew English,” she said. Growing up in a Spanish-speaking family, she thought he had a pretty good handle on the language.

081522-gii-news-GIPS-Spanish-Barcelona-p5.jpg

Bianca Ayala (bottom left) got to live in Barcelona with a host family, teaching English to sisters Ari and Alba. Ayala learned a lot from them as well, not to mention spent quality time besides teaching. Pictured with Ayala are (top) parents Isaac and and Patricia, and Ari (bottom middle) and Alba (bottom right).

Not completely, she discovered.

People are also reading…

“Come to find out, I speak slang,” Ayala said, laughing.

“Venezuela is actually the most ‘proper-speaking’ Spanish country.”

Fittingly, the girls’ grandmother was a teacher who moved to Barcelona from Venezuela.

“There were words I would say, and she’s like, that’s not a word,” Ayala said. “Little things that I would say — she taught me the proper way to say it.”

Like the “slang” Spanish she spoke while in Spain, Ayala is stands out from the crowd. A few minutes with her and it becomes apparent she is a free spirit who loves teaching her ESL students.

“I had a student call me ‘extra,’” she said proudly.

Ayala’s classroom at Barr Middle School is colorful, including plenty of hot pink, a fluffy faux fur blanket and a yellow bulletin board with visualizations of English sounds for her students.

The bulletin board was an idea she brought back from her experience teaching Alba and Ari, who struggled with the difference between “a” and “i,” Ayala said.

“That’s actually why I have a sound wall up in my classroom. I was having to show them where your mouth should be when you were seeing the sounds,” she explained.

081522-gii-news-GIPS-Spanish-Barcelona-p2.jpg

When not teaching English in Barcelona, English as a second language teacher Bianca Ayala found time to explore Europe. The Barr Middle School teacher spent a month this summer in Europe teaching English to two sisters in Spain.

She had used a “sound wall” bulletin board with elementary students.

“I didn’t really think about it with my middle school students,” she said.

Alba and Ari thrived learning with background music. Their favorites, Ayala said, were “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys and a remix of “Calma” by Puerto Rican singers Pedro Capo and Farruko.

“Girl on Fire” is a sweeping, inspirational American pop song. “Calma,” a Latin pop song with a tinge of reggae, suggests: “Vamos pa’ la playa pa’ curarte el alma (Let’s go to the beach to heal your soul).”

“They seemed to be more motivated hearing songs they liked,” Ayala said, adding that she’s bringing the concept back to help motivate her stateside students this school year.

“I have an area where students can write school-friendly song suggestions, then we can have a classroom playlist.”

Ayala also said she better understood that often teaching to students who speak a different language is not just about content. She said it reaffirmed students also need to have a grasp on speaking and reading the language itself.

Besides bringing teaching techniques back, she brought back a new perspective, and a better ability to see her classroom through the eyes — and ears — of her students, who have come to Grand Island from many different nations.

081522-gii-news-GIPS-Spanish-Barcelona-p4.jpg

Barr Middle School teacher Bianca Ayala spent a month this summer in Europe teaching English to two sisters in Spain, but also had time to explore. With classes starting this week, she’ll be bringing lessons learned in Barcelona to her classroom.

Ayala said she came back from Europe more “cultural” and aware.

“When I’m doing social studies with them, I forget that they don’t have the background of the history,” she said. “(This year) we’re going to learn about a lot of historical people.”

Teaching the sisters, Ayala found that Alba and Ari had different strengths while learning in the same “classroom.”

“One was an excellent reader, but struggled with her writing. They were the opposite,” Ayala said. “I sat there and I was like, you know, I don’t do a lot of writing. Even though I’m not the language arts teacher, that doesn’t mean I can’t do writing right with my students.”

Tuesday Barr’s hallway will be buzzing with students as school commences for all grades at Grand Island Public Schools.

As in years past, many different languages will contribute to the sounds of students in Barr’s hallways. As in years past, Ayala is sure to bring her special perspective and attitude to her classroom.

Thanks to a month spent in Europe where her host family made a meaningful impact in her teaching — and life — this year Ayala’s ESL classroom will be much, much more “extra.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists propose 'space bubble' shield to protect Earth from climate change

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts