Bat in Hall County tests positive for rabies

A bat tested positive for rabies last week in Grand Island, according to the the Central District Health Department.

 BRANDON SUMMERS, THE INDEPENDENT

  A bat tested positive for rabies last week in Grand Island, the Central District Health Department reports.

  No person is known to have come into contact with the infected animal. The bat that tested positive is one of 20 animals (17 of which were bats) to test positive for rabies in Nebraska this year. This compares to 30 cases in 2021, which is the highest count in the last five years, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

 The positive test underlines the need for awareness of this extremely dangerous disease and for practicing care when coming into contact with wild animals, the Central District Health Department says.

 Rabies is a preventable viral disease most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal that attacks the central nervous system of animals, causing disease in the brain which leads to death. While bats are the primary animal associated with rabies, other wild animals such as raccoons, skunks and foxes can be infected and spread the disease.

 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, “If you’ve been in contact with any wildlife or unfamiliar animals, particularly if you’ve been bitten or scratched, you should talk with a health care or public health professional to determine your risk for rabies or other illnesses. Wash any wounds immediately with soap and water and then plan to see a health care provider.”

 The CDC adds that bats can leave very small puncture marks that disappear quickly. If you are unsure if you’ve been bitten by a rabid bat, seek medical advice quickly. Treatment includes a series of shots that will protect you from developing symptoms of the disease.

