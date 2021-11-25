Battle of the bacon: Cedar Hollow elementary pig races

Selling the most was Collins Porter, who sold more than 90 items. The secret to her success, she said, was being flexible in her approach.

“I didn’t think I could do it,” Porter said. “I went around the neighborhood but some other kids kept taking (buyers) so I asked my family and stuff and they helped me.

Motivation was a big part, too, Porter added. “It’s really good for the school for the equipment, supplies and all the other stuff.”

For her efforts, Porter won a $100 shopping spree. “I’m probably going to have that $100 spree spending on something I need or help for those in need,” she said.

Back to the races, the fifth grade won the big prize – a pizza party. Fifth-grade class representative Jalen Heck raced the class pig, as he was the top fundraiser in the class.

He said he was ready to compete with their pig, “Super Santa.”

“I felt a little nervous, hoping I could probably come up with a win. And I did.”

Traditionally held near Thanksgiving, last year’s races were moved to the end of the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mazour said it was important for the races to go on.