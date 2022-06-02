Battle of the Badges blood drive runs Tuesday, Wednesday

The fifth annual Grand Island Battle of the Badges blood drive will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at the Law Enforcement Center, 111 Public Safety Drive.

The blood drive is a joint effort between the American Red Cross, the Grand Island Police Department and Grand Island Fire Department.

The hours are noon to 6 p.m. each day in the Law Enforcement Center’s Community Room.

“This blood drive is extremely important to the community and the Red Cross as it provides life-saving blood to patients in need,” said a news release from the Red Cross. “Summer is a difficult time for the Red Cross due to schools being out and donor vacations. We are needing the community’s help to ensure blood is available to the patients in need.”

All eligible donors are encouraged to sign up by going online to redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor key word (tri city bob) or calling Jeremy at 308-227-8046. As a thank you all donors will receive a free Red Cross T-shirt and a $5 electronic gift card to a merchant of their choice.