Battling vending machine better than battling scorpions

There I was, standing in front of the vending machine, totally baffled.
For about the fifth time, I attempted to insert the crisp $1 bill with four sharp corners. And for the fifth time, this $1 bill that looked like it came directly from the federal government that day was spit back out at me.
It is moments like this that my mind’s inner David Byrne comes on.
“And you may ask yourself, ‘Well, how did I get here?’”
Here we are in 2021, and I can’t get a dollar bill to go into a vending machine.
We are not able to teleport ourselves anywhere we want whenever we want. We have no hoverboards.
We can barely function in roundabouts or while attempting to zipper merge.
The future isn’t always cracked up to be what we expected.
There are plenty of those little experiences like with an uncooperative vending machine that remind us that frustration is a very real part of life. No, they aren’t one of those major, life-altering events, but they do make you stand there and go “Huh.”
Those are easy to find in the sports world.
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper has to wonder about modern technology.
In a span of two games, Kuemper had a skate blade come off a total of three times. For the non-hockey aficionados out there, a hockey goalie trying to stop a puck moving at him at a high rate of speed if he doesn’t have a skate blade doesn’t go well.
It’s even worse if you don’t realize it happened at first and suddenly have one leg start to flail as it attempts to gain traction on the ice that it will never find.
The quality of sports equipment is pretty amazing these days. But like modern technology, it’s all great when it works. When it doesn’t ...
But sometimes it amazes you how good things are here in the 21st century. Everyone had to rub their sleepy post-turkey eyes on Thanksgiving while trying to stay awake during an awful Bears-Lions game.
Did we really see a Detroit defender grab the bottom of a Bears running back’s T-shirt and hold on for dear life as it started to tear — and continued to tear for four full yards as the Bear continued upfield before ripping away?
That’s the kind of T-shirt I want to buy. I would expect it to still be in my regular wearing rotation well into retirement.
There are bigger frustrations out there. I would never want to be the leader of a country for even a minute.
You never win. If you are president, you get blamed when gas prices go up. When you try to do something about it, you get blamed for a publicity stunt to try and improve your poll numbers.
Canada has it even worse. Our neighbor to the north had to tap into its strategic reserves of maple syrup due to a massive shortage.
I would pay whatever the price is to have enough gas to make sure I had syrup for my pancakes and waffles. A syrup-less breakfast is a modern frustration that I would desperately try to avoid.
But in a world with a pandemic still going on, if the worst thing that happens to me on any given day is a stubborn vending machine, I guess it’s a good day.
There are many, many people who have it worse.
Modern technology can’t help out the citizens of Aswan, Egypt. BBC News reported that three residents have died and 450 people injured by scorpion stings.
A combination of bad rain, dust and snow storms drove scorpions as well as snakes from their hiding places.
Yikes. Yeah, let me go and give that vending machine one more try and thank my lucky stars.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics.
Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com