Battling vending machine better than battling scorpions

In a span of two games, Kuemper had a skate blade come off a total of three times. For the non-hockey aficionados out there, a hockey goalie trying to stop a puck moving at him at a high rate of speed if he doesn’t have a skate blade doesn’t go well.

It’s even worse if you don’t realize it happened at first and suddenly have one leg start to flail as it attempts to gain traction on the ice that it will never find.

The quality of sports equipment is pretty amazing these days. But like modern technology, it’s all great when it works. When it doesn’t ...

But sometimes it amazes you how good things are here in the 21st century. Everyone had to rub their sleepy post-turkey eyes on Thanksgiving while trying to stay awake during an awful Bears-Lions game.

Did we really see a Detroit defender grab the bottom of a Bears running back’s T-shirt and hold on for dear life as it started to tear — and continued to tear for four full yards as the Bear continued upfield before ripping away?

That’s the kind of T-shirt I want to buy. I would expect it to still be in my regular wearing rotation well into retirement.

There are bigger frustrations out there. I would never want to be the leader of a country for even a minute.