Be careful, drivers

A car slid off the Second Street overpass in Grand Island Thursday morning.
As the city continues to clear roads after Tuesday's snowstorm and streets ice up overnight, Grand Island police are asking drivers to slow down as roads may be slicker than they appear.
There were no injuries in the crash, but the vehicle collided with a chain link fence.
There also was a two-vehicle accident at about 9:45 a.m. on North Diers Avenue. A passenger car ran into the back of a semi. There were no injuries to the drivers.