'Be who you are:' Grand Island Little Theater comedy opens Friday night

“God’s Favorite,” which premiered on Broadway in 1974, is one of Simon’s lesser-known works. But Miller hopes that doesn’t scare people away. Since it was penned by Simon, he said, you know it will be well-written.

Jelinek has been familiar with “God’s Favorite” since he and another student did a reading from the play in high school, taking third in state competition.

“So I’ve always had it in the back of my head that someday I wanted to do this show,” he said.

About a year ago, when the COVID vaccine hadn’t yet arrived and “we didn’t know what the future held,” Jelinek’s thoughts turned to “God’s Favorite.”

“I kept thinking about the adversity that people face,” he said.

The overall idea behind the show is that things can get better, no matter how dismal they may seem at the moment. In “God’s Favorite,” things get dismal indeed for Joe, Jelinek said.

One reason Miller likes “God’s Favorite” is his fondness for physical humor.