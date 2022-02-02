'Be who you are:' Grand Island Little Theater comedy opens Friday night

The cast members of “God’s Favorite” agree that the Grand Island Little Theater show has a lot of laughs.
The comedy features “snappy Neil Simon dialogue,” says Laura Fentress, who plays Sarah Benjamin.
Patrick Crawford, who plays Morris, calls it “a fast-paced comedy.”
Ron Jelinek, one of the two directors, says Simon always has been one of his favorite writers. The way Simon writes dialogue for people is “brilliant,” Jelinek said.
“God’s Favorite” is loosely based on the biblical story of Job. But cast members say the show is not particularly religious, and won’t offend people who are.
The show’s main character, Joe Benjamin, has his faith tested. The devil tries to make his life so miserable that he will renounce God. Benjamin, who’s rich and successful, is informed of the plan by a messenger named Sidney Lipton.
Joe is tested “in every way you can think of,” including having his house burned down, Crawford says.
“God’s Favorite,” which has an eight-person cast, opens Friday night.
The two actors who spend the most time onstage say it’s hard to master the “God’s Favorite” script.
Scott Miller, who portrays Joe Benjamin, has to learn a ton of dialogue, including a monologue that runs two and a half pages.
Dave Hulinsky’s problem is that his character, Sidney, is all over the place. In the first couple of scenes, Sidney bounces from one subject to another.
“Most scripts have a natural flow,” he said. One character says something and the other responds.
But this show doesn’t have a pattern, which makes the dialogue hard to keep track of.
So you just have to learn it in the order it which it comes. “You’ve got to do it right every time or it throws the entire scene off,” Hulinsky said.
“God’s Favorite” represents a landmark reunion for the two main actors.
Hulinsky and Miller were in a production of “Oliver Twist” in 1992, when Hulinsky was in the seventh grade.
They’ve been in other plays since, but this is the first time they interact together onstage since “Oliver Twist.”
Crawford is the only member of the cast with past experience in “God’s Favorite.” He played Sidney in a production about 24 years ago at the Piccadilly Dinner Theater in Grand Island.
“God’s Favorite,” which premiered on Broadway in 1974, is one of Simon’s lesser-known works. But Miller hopes that doesn’t scare people away. Since it was penned by Simon, he said, you know it will be well-written.
Jelinek has been familiar with “God’s Favorite” since he and another student did a reading from the play in high school, taking third in state competition.
“So I’ve always had it in the back of my head that someday I wanted to do this show,” he said.
About a year ago, when the COVID vaccine hadn’t yet arrived and “we didn’t know what the future held,” Jelinek’s thoughts turned to “God’s Favorite.”
“I kept thinking about the adversity that people face,” he said.
The overall idea behind the show is that things can get better, no matter how dismal they may seem at the moment. In “God’s Favorite,” things get dismal indeed for Joe, Jelinek said.
One reason Miller likes “God’s Favorite” is his fondness for physical humor.
Miller says there are a couple of moments in the show “that are a little more serious.” But just “wait a few minutes and then it all gets silly and crazy again.”
The message of the show, Miller said, is to “be who you are.”
“God’s Favorite” has a great cast that is “so much fun to watch,” Fentress said. Even though the group has rehearsed the show “tens of times, there are still some parts where some of us really have to hold in the laughs” because those moments are “genuinely hilarious.”
Crawford says if you want to “come out and have a good laugh and see good entertainment, come join us.”
The play’s other director is Jeremy Johnson. The cast includes Laura Gregory, Julie Miller, Eric Lorenz and Barry Carlson.
“God’s Favorite” includes some adult language and situations.