Beach Boys fans fill Heartland Events Center on Sunday

With them, they brought their two grandchildren. It was the youngsters first time seeing the band live, as well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Colgin said he appreciates the band’s unique vocal style.

“Their tenor style, they harmonize really well in that music,” he said.

Mike Love, a founding member of the band and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, spoke Thursday with The Independent about the band’s Midwest summer tour.

Along with their classics, the audience at this Sunday’s show will be treated to new songs by the band, composed during the pandemic, Love said.

“About a year ago, while we were sitting around at our individual homes, we all got together electronically, and we came up with a song called ‘This Too Shall Pass,’” he said. “We’re doing it for our encore, and people seem to like it because they certainly relate to it.”

The chorus, he said, goes:

“People are asking, how long will it last;

the saying goes, this too shall pass;

I believe the best is yet to come,

and we’ll get back to having fun, fun, fun; fun in the sun.”