Bear Fair connects preschoolers with library, community

Bears in hand, preschoolers descended on Grand Island Public Library for the 19th annual Bear Fair, a chance for kids to learn about resources in their community.

The Bear Fair is a free health and safety event for preschoolers and their families. Families are encouraged to get library cards, if they don’t already have one, and learn about the importance of early literacy. Local early learning resources also play a part in planning library programming.

Health and safety information fit for preschoolers are provided by area health care resources, as well as Grand Island Police Department and Grand Island Fire Department.

Celine Swan, Grand Island Public Library director, said the event isn’t just about safety, but getting to know people in the community kids can trust.

“The kids come in and they see that policemen and firemen are real people and approachable,” Swan said. “The guys do a really good job of interacting with the kids.”

Kids’ bears get “checkups” by health care providers, including dental and eye care professionals. Seeing their bears get looked over, getting weighed and some getting an adhesive bandage, help the preschoolers get comfortable with health care professionals.

“They learn they are kind and nice and want to help you feel better,” Swan said.

There were also “bearobics,” treats and crafts. Local community leaders took turns reading to kids in the “Bear Cave.”

“We always love to partner with different organizations,” Swan said. “They do a really good job of interacting with the kids.”

National Library Week is underway, the theme being “Connect with Your Library.” For the Bear Fair, it went further, connecting kids with both the library and the community as a whole.

“We have a really good overall picture of our community,” Swan said. “It’s getting kids comfortable with their interactions and seeing positive role models.”

See more Bear Fair 2022 photos at www.theindependent.com.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.